Disney EMEA Content Boss Diego Londono Talks Local Talent, Helping Develop Disney+ During Covid & His Love For ‘The Ignorant Angels’

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Londono comes alive when reflecting on the success of Disney+’s Italian remake of The Ignorant Angels, one of the streamer’s first international originals that tells the story of an unexpected and moving friendship at a time of change. While Disney+ doesn’t report viewing figures for individual shows, Londono says it is this remake of 2001 film The Ignorant Fairies above all others that has helped “change perceptions” of what a Disney show can be, bringing in a broader audience and driving the day-to-day proposition. “This is strong local talent coming from known IP aimed at an older audience that has...
‘Blue Planet II’ Producer BBC Studios Natural History Unit Reveals $1 Million Talent Initiative

BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) will invest £1 million ($1.08 million) over three years to develop and support aspiring natural history filmmakers in the U.K. and globally. The NHU produces popular natural history programs including “Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II,” “Seven Worlds,” “One Planet,” presented by David Attenborough, “Dynasties,” “Blue Planet Live” and “Springwatch” In places where the NHU is filming, the initiative will fund opportunities for locally based production talent to access in-country training, offer field experience working with NHU teams on location, and invest in local talent to attend U.K.-based training courses.  Funds will also be allocated to ensure local-language versions of NHU productions...
How Hollywood Is Making Sure the Metaverse Goes Beyond ‘This Moment in Time’ (Video)

Ted Schilowitz, a futurist with Paramount Global who is leading the studio’s pursuits into the metaverse, says there’s a lot of “head scratching” going on when you try and figure out why a company like Wal-Mart has felt the need to dive into the metaverse. But Schilowitz says for his and other companies across Hollywood, the point of dipping their toes into these virtual worlds now is about making sure they’re looking at the metaverse beyond just “this moment in time.”
