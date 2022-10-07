ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

zookeeper
3d ago

I can play the devils advocate because I have a daughter who went through serious depression. As a parent I watched. I listened. I approached her one night in her room. She was crying. We talked and I got her the help she needed. She is now happily married and thriving. It starts at home. The parents are more than partially to blame. Had my child checked out if this world I would have placed the blame solely on me.

Chris Morris
3d ago

I think the more tragic thing than Amazon packaging all this together as a "suicide kit" is the Suicide forum that the young lady went on was pushing these kids to kill themselves and telling them how. Also, that there was even someone that wrote a book about how to commit suicide. This is an evil world we live in.

Jody
2d ago

Their body their choice right. If 13 YOs can decide they have the wrong body and need surgical intervention, can they decide they want no body at all? It all seems absurd doesn’t it.

