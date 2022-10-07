ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Los Angeles

Tom Brady Penalty Raises Eyebrows; Ref Defends Call

Tom Brady penalty raises eyebrows; ref defends call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One call, good or bad, can alter the outcome of any game. And that's exactly what happened when the Atlanta Falcons visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 5 contest on Sunday afternoon. Falcons defensive...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Raiders' Davante Adams Shoves Cameraman to Ground After Loss

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles

What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NFL
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report

Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Los Angeles

Tom Brady Makes Age Reference in 2022 World Cup Commercial

Tom Brady makes age reference in 2022 World Cup commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What do Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Well, they’re both the epitome of success in their respective sports and keep dominating at a high level despite their ages. The good...
NFL

