POTUS

The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
NBC Los Angeles

G-7 Leaders Promise to Back Ukraine Against Russian Aggression for ‘as Long as It Takes'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the cohort virtually at the top of the meeting. The G7 condemned Russia's escalatory steps, such as the partial mobilization President Vladimir Putin announced in September and the country's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric." "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and...
NBC Los Angeles

Zelenskyy Will Address an Emergency G-7 Meeting After Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War

Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
NBC Los Angeles

Here's the First Preview of the Student Loan Debt Relief Application Form

The Department of Education on Tuesday released a preview of the application form for federal student loan debt relief, a part of the Biden administration's effort to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. The White House's official Twitter account posted a short video previewing the form,...
