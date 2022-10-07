Read full article on original website
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Risk of Covid Death Almost Zero for People Who Are Boosted and Treated, White House Covid Czar Says
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said the U.S. has made major strides in fighting Covid since the early days of the pandemic. "If you are up to date with your vaccines and if you get treated if you have a breakthrough infection, your risk of dying from Covid is now close to zero," Jha said.
U.S. Is Tracking Several Omicron Subvariants, But New Boosters Should Offer Protection, White House Says
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said health officials are keeping a close eye on several coronavirus omicron subvariants because they render many treatments ineffective. But the new booster shots should provide a much higher degree of protection against them because they are all descendent...
Vote to Delay Trump Media Merger With Digital World Acquisition Corp Postponed for Another Three Weeks
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shell company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, moved to adjourn a shareholder vote by just over three weeks. DWAC has previously warned that a failure to extend the deadline to merge with Donald Trump's company, the parent of Truth Social, could force it to liquidate.
Biden to Host Fundraiser With John Fetterman in Philadelphia as Senate Race With Dr. Oz Tightens
President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser with Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia, a senior administration official told CNBC. Fetterman's Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is gaining some ground in the polls less than a month from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Oz, a celebrity doctor who...
G-7 Leaders Promise to Back Ukraine Against Russian Aggression for ‘as Long as It Takes'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the cohort virtually at the top of the meeting. The G7 condemned Russia's escalatory steps, such as the partial mobilization President Vladimir Putin announced in September and the country's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric." "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and...
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said it was possible for the US to reach Putin and kill him, referencing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike.
Zelenskyy Will Address an Emergency G-7 Meeting After Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War
Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine; Biden doesn’t think Putin will use nuclear weapons
Ukraine Operational Command reports damage sustained to Russian weapons and personnel; Biden warns ‘miscalculations’ still a risk for Putin
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Here's the First Preview of the Student Loan Debt Relief Application Form
The Department of Education on Tuesday released a preview of the application form for federal student loan debt relief, a part of the Biden administration's effort to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. The White House's official Twitter account posted a short video previewing the form,...
Treasury Fines Crypto Company $29.3 Million for Violating Multiple U.S. Sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
Ark's Cathie Wood Issues Open Letter to the Fed, Saying It Is Risking an Economic ‘Bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
