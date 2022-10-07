Read full article on original website
Lily Collins can 'conquer anything' with her husband by her side
Lily Collins can "conquer anything" with her husband by her side. The 33-year-old actress - who moved from her native UK to be with her American husband - has been married to director Charlie McDowell, 39, since September 2021 and has admitted the pair have been through "so many changes" together.
Andrew Stanton to direct In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is to direct the sci-fi epic 'In the Blink of an Eye'. The 56-year-old filmmaker, who is known for his work on Pixar animated classics such as 'Finding Nemo' and 'WALL-E', is returning to live-action movies for his latest project. The sci-fi film is in development for Searchlight...
Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge
Dame Judi Dench fired her agent on the spot after she was dropped 80ft into a pool of water at a theme park. The 87-year-old star has recalled how she once went to Universal Studios, where she was advised to board a ride, but she didn't realise the outcome would see her plunging into water.
The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie: ‘I had to rebuild myself’
Ian Broudie sighs deeply, soul-punctured by every mention of “the record”. Gamely but wearily, he lets the warm-up questions about the Lionesses’ win pile up. He was recording an episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks at the time. He didn’t meet up with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner to celebrate. His phone didn’t go crazy. There’s talk (since confirmed) that they might re-record the pan-cultural phenomenon that is “Three Lions” for the unusual event of the World Cup being in Qatar in December, because “I’d love to have a Christmas football song”.“I love the women winning it, now I want...
Shantaram: The incredible true story behind the outlaw epic
In the opening moments of the new Apple Plus series Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam breaks out of prison the fast way. Not for him chipping away at a dank tunnel for 17 years like Tim Robbins in The Shawshank Redemption. He’s over the front wall and away before the guards in the machine gun towers even turn their heads. It’s an audacious, brazen escape, and at one o’clock on a July afternoon in 1980, it’s exactly how convicted bank robber Gregory David Roberts broke out of Melbourne’s Pentridge Prison. “If you’re planning an escape, you look for the place that’s least...
King Charles 'wants a modern coronation'
King Charles intends to have a more "modern" coronation. The 73-year-old king will be formally coronated in 2023 - but the ceremony will be shorter than before. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen's Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests."
