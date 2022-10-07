Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Plans to Make Black Adam vs. Superman Movie
Dwayne Johnson is planning to make that Black Adam vs Superman movie. It's no secret that Warner Bros. DC has been looking for a way to reinvigorate the character after the last few years. When Variety asked about the prospect of sharing the screen with The Man of Steel, Johnson said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." That's a ringing endorsement of the idea from the man himself. Henry Cavill has long been championed as the actor who should play the iconic hero in any attempt to rebrand. Numerous reports have alluded to speculation that Superman could show up in Black Adam. But, nothing has been confirmed by the studio yet. A lot of fans were expecting Cavill to pop up at San Diego Comic-Con. That didn't happen, but this declaration from The Rock will only ratchet up hype surrounding Black Adam before it hits theaters.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
New Black Adam Clip Showcases the DC Anti-Hero's Violent Super Powers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. The studio has the Johnson-led Black Adam as their next film to hit theaters and fans are wondering what's next for the studio. Johnson has been hyping the film up for months, and now that the film is close to getting released, he has officially unveiled the first clip from the film, which shows the titular characters first moments in the present day. You can check it out below!
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
Black Adam: New TV Spot Has a Surprising Justice League Cameo
The countdown is officially on for Black Adam, with the DC film arriving in theaters in just a matter of weeks. One of the most buzzed-about components of the film has been its tie to the DC mythos, especially as the larger future of the franchise under Warner Bros. Discovery remains a little up in the air. While we'll have to wait until Black Adam arrives in theaters to get the full picture, a newly-released TV spot for the film showcases one of the most unexpected pieces of world-building yet. The TV spot, which was shared to DC's TikTok page, showcases a fight between Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — which includes them destroying a mural of the Justice League.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
Joker 2 Star Brendan Gleeson Teases Sequel With Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been going through a lot lately. From their merger with Discovery to the Ezra Miller situation, it's safe to say that they're going through the wringer. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of things like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins but there are still a lot of projects in the clear like the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux. Lady Gaga is confirmed to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn, with the rest of the cast being rounded out but some pretty amazing actors. One of the stars of Joker: Folie A Deux, Brendan Gleeson, recently sat with Extra where he discussed the reasons he joined the film as well as praised his costars.
Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote Star and Oscar Nominee, Dead at 96
Dame Angela Lansbury, the fan-favorite actress best known for her long-running series Murder, She Wrote and countless other roles, has passed away, she was 96. The family confirmed that Lansbury passed away this morning, Tuesday, October 11, in a statement. According to the family Lansbury died "peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today." Lansbury's death comes just five days prior to what would have been her 97th birthday. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time, may she rest in peace.
