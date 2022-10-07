ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Utah boasts 7 of the top 20 resorts in the Mountain West, new Condé Nast survey says

By Marjorie Cortez
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL6d0_0iQPTTRO00
A view of the pool and grounds at the Waldorf Astoria Park City pictured on Aug. 3, 2011. The resort is listed as among the best in the West by Conde Nast. | Lee Benson, Deseret News

Seven Utah resorts are considered among the 20 best in the Mountain West list, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and website.

The travel magazine’s new readers’ rankings placed Park City’s Waldorf Astoria No. 4 of the top 20 resorts as selected by some 240,000 people who voted in its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Waldorf Astoria Park City offers “adventures for all seasons,” according to the resort’s website.

“Stay and play year-round at the only luxury hotel with slope-side access to Park City Mountain, the largest ski resort in the United States. Ride Frostwood Gondola, steps from our door, to a full day of mountain thrills before warming up by the fireplace in your cozy quarters,” the website states.

Voters selected two other Park City resorts in the top 10: St. Regis Deer Valley as No. 5 and Goldener Hirsch at No. 7.

The Lodge at Blue Sky in nearby Wanship was No. 10.

Readers selected Amangiri , in Canyon Point in southern Utah, the No. 13th best resort in the Mountain West.

Montage Deer Valley in Park City came in at 15th while the “safari-inspired glamping destination” Under Canvas Zion in Virgin rounded out the top 20.

Condé Nast Traveler readers also selected eight Colorado resorts among the top 20; two each in Wyoming and Idaho, and one in Montana among the best in the West.

Here’s the Readers Choice Top 20 Mountain West Resorts :

  1. Four Seasons Resort Vail, Vail, Colorado.
  2. Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Colorado.
  3. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Beaver Creek, Colorado.
  4. Waldorf Astoria Park City, Park City, Utah.
  5. The St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City, Utah.
  6. Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming.
  7. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City, Utah.
  8. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, Beaver Creek, Colorado.
  9. Gateway Canyons Resort, Gateway, Colorado.
  10. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship, Utah.
  11. Amangani, Jackson, Wyoming.
  12. C Lazy U Ranch, Granby, Colorado.
  13. Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah.
  14. The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
  15. Montage Deer Valley, Park City, Utah.
  16. The Coeur d’Alene Resort, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
  17. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana.
  18. Shore Lodge, McCall, Idaho .
  19. The Springs Resort and Spa, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
  20. Under Canvas Zion, Virgin, Utah.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h9KG_0iQPTTRO00
Tom Smart, Deseret News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Utah

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Canyon Point, UT
Park City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Cond Nast#Vail Resorts#Utah Tom Smart#Mountain Lodge#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews
ABC4

Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah.  “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why is the Great Salt Lake drying up? What saline lakes can tell us

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is a time capsule. It can tell us where the Earth has been, and where it is going. Like its "sister" lakes in the sprawling Great Basin that cover 200,000 square miles, Utah's Great Salt Lake appears to be on a collision course with nature plagued by diversions, drought and climate change.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is searching for the authors of a message in a bottle he found in the Caribbean and he needs your help.   “I feel like it gives me a window into other people’s lives that i would never have any other way,” message in a bottle hunter Clint […]
KAMAS, UT
ABC4

Utah’s classic burger joint ‘The Training Table’ is back

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The cheese fries are back, Utahns. Popular Utah burger joint The Training Table, known for its burgers and cheese fries as well as its iconic table-phone ordering, is coming back “with a modern twist” after a six-year closure. “On the 45th anniversary of opening our doors, we’re beginning the next […]
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day

Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy