Charities

Goodwill goes online — but people are not happy about it

By Kelsey Nield
Deseret News
 4 days ago
A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old nonprofit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business, as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. | Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Thrifters can now enjoy looking for used clothes from the comfort of their home. Goodwill launched an online store on Tuesday, making over 100,000 donated items available for purchase, per The Associated Press.

What is available on Goodwill’s online site?

Goodwill’s new online site, GoodwillFinds , offers purchases for clothes, accessories, shoes, accessories, electronics, home, books, music, toys, crafts, travel items, instruments and movies.

Why did Goodwill start an online store?

The nonprofit has been around for 120 years and the site will be able to expand the mission of Goodwill. The mission of Goodwill Industries is to strengthen communities, eliminate opportunity barriers, and to help communities reach potential through work and learning.

According to the GoodwillFinds press release , the proceeds from purchases will go back to the region the item was donated from to help the service programs in the community.

The new site project is headed by the former CEO of Modcloth Matthew Kaness, per USA Today .

“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill,” Kaness said . “Good for the consumer, good for local communities, good for society and the planet.”

However, not everyone is optimistic about the nonprofit’s new online site.

How are people reacting to the new Goodwill online site?

Goodwill’s site is receiving criticism online for it its unexpectedly high prices. In store, Goodwill’s prices range from $0.99 to $9.99 but online, the prices don’t reflect the same range.

The site is a collection of brandnames that have higher prices than those found in a Goodwill store. GoodwillFinds is receiving criticism from shoppers on Twitter for using their donations to get more money online than in they would in stores.

Ohio girl
4d ago

stopped donating to goodwill when i found out how much money the ceo makes

Brenda Boudreaux
2d ago

Got to be kidding. Too expensive. If people could afford those prices, why go to Goodwill.

Cynthia Childers Woodall
1d ago

goodwill is not a charity it is privately owned . the owner has become a multimillionaire off your donations . please donate to.salvaystion army a Christian organization that assist anyone in need. they also.have trucks to pick up your donations!!! have a blessed day!

Deseret News

ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

