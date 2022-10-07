Read full article on original website
The Problem GBBO Fans Have With The Show's Challenges
The latest season of the "Great British Baking Show" has ruffled feathers, to say the least. Only four episodes in and we've seen contestants skipping weeks because of illness and people calling out behavior seen as racist. Week three saw no one go home, but there was a double elimination in week four.
Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
This Cookbook Is Perfect For The Good Place Fans
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The worlds of chefs and cinephiles collide when cookbooks are inspired by TV shows and movies. According to Today, a "Friends" cookbook was released in 2020 to showcase some of the foods mentioned throughout its 10 seasons. With more than 90 recipes, it includes Ross's "Moist Maker Sandwich" and "The Joey Special," which just consists of two pizzas (per BuzzFeed). Another such cookbook, "A Feast of Ice and Fire," hit the shelves following the success of George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones." This book is equipped with more than 100 recipes referencing aspects of the show, such as The Wall, King's Landing, and The North.
You're Already Ordering Your Negroni Sbagliato Wrong
HBO's return to George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe, the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," focuses on the Targaryen reign and has fans falling in love with a disturbing on-screen coupling and the cast off-screen. In a recent series of interviews between co-stars and foes on the show, Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, one TikTok clip has garnered lots of attention and has even become a trending sound on the app. Cooke asked D'Arcy what their go-to drink is, and D'Arcy's drink of choice took the internet by storm.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Audience Booed Mila Kunis For Her NYC Pizza Views
New York-style pizza is the stuff of legend and lore, so naturally serious New Yorkers feel some type of way about it. Modern-day New York-style pies are made to mimic the original pizzas of Naples, Italy, says Eater New York. This form of pizza is hallmarked by a crust that's thinner than many other versions and topped with "low moisture mozzarella" instead of fresh.
Why Matty Matheson Thinks The Bear Is An Accurate Portrayal Of Restaurant Stress
FX's "The Bear" was one of the biggest TV hits of the summer, earning raving reviews from critics at Rolling Stone and The New York Times, as well as general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, which follows a young superstar chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop, evidently struck a chord in the food & beverage community.
YouTube Comedian Uncle Roger And His Feud With Gordon Ramsay
U.K.-based Malaysian standup comedian Nigel Ng has made a name for himself as "Uncle Roger," the crabby uncle who calls out (mostly Western) chefs for making fried rice and other Asian dishes incorrectly. His YouTube channel boasts over six million subscribers who watch Ng pick apart the cooking styles, tools, and ingredients used by the chefs.
A Fan Favorite Aldi Coffee Has Shoppers Excited
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
The Viral NYC Eatery That Made It Onto The Rachael Ray Show
Facts first — Italian restaurants are a dime a dozen in New York City. Some of them are good, some are great, but many are meh. Apparently, Arthur & Sons, which opened only last summer, definitely does NOT fall into the latter category, at least if TikTok and longtime Food Network staple Rachael Ray are to be believed.
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘truly inspirational’ following death
Tributes have been paid to “truly inspirational” Dame Angela Lansbury following her death at the age of 96.The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred alongside Dame Angela in the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, said their time together will “forever be one of the joys of my life”.In a post on Instagram, Zeta-Jones wrote: “Dearest, Darling, Dame Angela Lansbury. May you Rest In Peace.“Our Broadway...
Reddit Is Blowing Up Over Aldi's Chilling Halloween Pumpkin Pie Dessert
Once fall begins and the weather starts to cool off, most of us probably start to reach for our favorite warm treats to ring in the season. After all, what could be a better autumn pick-me-up than a mug of warm cider, a hot pumpkin spice latte, or even a baked apple pie fresh from the oven? But while hot beverages and warm desserts might take over menus this time of year, Aldi's new pumpkin pie dessert shows that just because the weather is getting cold, that doesn't mean you have to put away all your frozen treats. While frozen popsicles are traditionally thought of as a summer food, Jonny Pop's pumpkin pie with fresh cream popsicle proves that this classic fall dessert doesn't have to be warm to be delicious.
Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Collection Might Make You 'Skreme' With Excitement
It's October, and you know it. The skeletons are coming out of the closet and into people's yards. The ghouls walk among us. The witching hour is upon us when the veil between the world of the living and the dead is tissue-thin. OK, so maybe your version of Halloween is less creepy, but we're willing to bet that it at least involves costumes, pumpkins, parties, and some scary movies. Plus, you can't forget about Halloween candy and all the specially decorated sweet treats from chains like Krispy Kreme.
Kim Kardashian's Tortellini Controversy Explained
The internet-breaking, news-making, and exceptionally wealthy Kim Kardashian has somehow managed to fall afoul of the public over tortellini. It's not the first time the public has focused on a food-related issue involving a star of "The Kardashians." During a May airing of the show, Kendall Jenner attempted to cut a cucumber but did so in a manner betraying that she had little experience with it (she even asked, "Don't cucumbers have seeds?" per YouTube). So widespread was the public response that her sister Kylie called her "cucumber girl," per People.
‘Blue Planet II’ Producer BBC Studios Natural History Unit Reveals $1 Million Talent Initiative
BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) will invest £1 million ($1.08 million) over three years to develop and support aspiring natural history filmmakers in the U.K. and globally. The NHU produces popular natural history programs including “Blue Planet II,” “Planet Earth II,” “Seven Worlds,” “One Planet,” presented by David Attenborough, “Dynasties,” “Blue Planet Live” and “Springwatch” In places where the NHU is filming, the initiative will fund opportunities for locally based production talent to access in-country training, offer field experience working with NHU teams on location, and invest in local talent to attend U.K.-based training courses. Funds will also be allocated to ensure local-language versions of NHU productions...
Instagram Is Thrilled With Top Chef Canada's Guest Judge
America's longstanding "Top Chef" has a cousin in Canada, and Instagram has let on that a familiar face will visit the Canadian series as a guest judge. Canada is among 15 other international destinations to host a version of "Top Chef," and according to a 2011 article from the Toronto Sun, the show's success in the country was beyond expectations from the very beginning (via Web Archive).
Wendy's Teased A Purple Frosty And Twitter Wants In
Fast food chain Wendy's is known for its reliable burgers and fries, but it's also been known to try out some pretty wild menu items over the years. From its collab with Pringles on spicy chicken-flavored potato crisps to its limited-edition themed combo meals based on the animated series "Rick and Morty," Wendy's has shown that it's always up for something new and unexpected.
Can You Peel An Egg With Tape?
There are many meditative motions to cooking, like slicing, stirring, standing over a grill flipping patties with a beer in hand. But certain cooking tasks are just tedious and borderline infuriating, like peeling garlic, pitting olives, and cutting kernels off of corn cobs. Among this list of undesirable cooking tasks...
The House Of The Dragon's Cocktail That's Taking The Internet By Storm
TV lovers will be delighted to hear that they now have a cocktail to sip on when watching "House of the Dragon," the thrilling prequel to "Game of Thrones." Food and entertainment fans have paid homage to the show since its release on HBO Max in August 2022. Prior to its addition on the streaming service, Food Network released a guide to throwing the perfect "House of the Dragon" viewing party, which included dishes such as deconstructed chicken pot pie and barbecued turkey legs. Papa John's has even capitalized off the show with a new pizza.
Redditors Are Disturbed By This Taco Bell Quesadilla Order
When it comes to crying foul against brands that don't live up to their hype, there are few places better than Reddit. A quick search of almost any business on the Reddit platform will yield the good, the bad, and the unpalatable for anyone curious enough to do the research.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
