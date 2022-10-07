Once fall begins and the weather starts to cool off, most of us probably start to reach for our favorite warm treats to ring in the season. After all, what could be a better autumn pick-me-up than a mug of warm cider, a hot pumpkin spice latte, or even a baked apple pie fresh from the oven? But while hot beverages and warm desserts might take over menus this time of year, Aldi's new pumpkin pie dessert shows that just because the weather is getting cold, that doesn't mean you have to put away all your frozen treats. While frozen popsicles are traditionally thought of as a summer food, Jonny Pop's pumpkin pie with fresh cream popsicle proves that this classic fall dessert doesn't have to be warm to be delicious.

