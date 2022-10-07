Read full article on original website
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
A portion of Battleground Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for four days, according to city officials. From October 10 to October 13, Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road will be closed. The City of Greensboro is conducting a sewer line inspection where...
Guilford County deputies use pepper spray on people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office had to use pepper spray at a GCS high school. It happened at Southern Guilford High School Friday. This story is developing. WFMY News 2 is working to find out why pepper spray was used on people at...
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as […]
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at local park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In North Carolina
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
4530 Carver School Rd
Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
Women found guilty after deadly NC attack on mom of 2 at gas station
Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019.
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
