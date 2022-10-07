ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Indigo#The Biltmore Hotel#The Southern Railroad#Quaker
WXII 12

Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Argus

4530 Carver School Rd

Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
LEXINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy