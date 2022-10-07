Ex-Mass State Police Lieutenant Paid For Over 200 Hours Of Fake Overtime: AG

David Keefe was the commander of Massachusetts State Police Troop E Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant was sentenced to two years probation for submitting over 200 hours of overtime he didn't work, officials report.

David Keefe, the former supervisor of Troop E at the Weston Barracks, submitted fake claims for shifts he either never worked or left early from, according to Attorney General Maura Healy.

For these shifts, Keefe was paid more than $61,000 for 50 hours of overtime in 2015 and more than $55,960 for 170 hours in 2016, Healy's office said.

He also was one of two other former lieutenants who were indicted for the 2016 misconduct in September 2018. Keefe also received additional charges for the 2015 conduct in December 2018, Healy said.

Keefe's sentencing comes after he pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme and two counts of filing false claims to an employer on Thursday, Healy's office said.

In addition to his probation, Keefe must also pay $20,000 in restitution and complete 100 hours of community service, Healy said.

