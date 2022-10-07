Read full article on original website
roseville.ca.us
Placer County Transportation Planning Agency seeks input on meeting riders' needs
In an effort to understand how public transit can be best served throughout the County, Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) is seeking community input from transit riders. As part of the planning agency’s Annual Unmet Transit Needs Report, PCTPA is conducting surveys and soliciting feedback from now through November...
roseville.ca.us
A New Program To Deter Home Title Fraud
Placer County Clerk-Recorder has a new Real Property Fraud Prevention and Courtesy Notification Program. Home title fraud (also called title theft or deed fraud) is a crime that occurs when someone fraudulently replaces your name on the title to your property with their name. Home title fraud is gaining traction as information about people becomes more accessible online. It is difficult to know how widespread this crime is because authorities have not separated home title fraud into its own category.
