Placer County Clerk-Recorder has a new Real Property Fraud Prevention and Courtesy Notification Program. Home title fraud (also called title theft or deed fraud) is a crime that occurs when someone fraudulently replaces your name on the title to your property with their name. Home title fraud is gaining traction as information about people becomes more accessible online. It is difficult to know how widespread this crime is because authorities have not separated home title fraud into its own category.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO