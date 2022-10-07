ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced.The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The ceremony, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry,” according to the palace, and will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.During the historic ceremony, Camilla will be anointed with holy oil and crowned, similarly to Elizabeth, the...
Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes

PRAGUE (AP) — Ukrainians rallied Tuesday in the Czech capital of Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week’s barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and to demand more weapons from the West to protect their nation. The protesters held blue-and-yellow crosses with the names of the cities hit by the Russian missiles. “Ukraine needs air defenses to be able to prevent the massacres of the civilian population and destruction of our cities,” Anastasiia Sihnaievska told the crowd. “We are protecting our right to live,” said Sihnaievska, who fled her town of Zhytomyr because of the Russian invasion.
This Canadian community just unveiled a statue dedicated to ... Cheeto dust

The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized -- by a 17-foot statue in Alberta, Canada. The Cheetos brand erected the statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto, complete with orange fingertips, in Cheadle, Alberta. The community was chosen because of its name's similarity to "cheetle," the company's official name for Cheeto dust, according to a news release from Cheetos.
