PRAGUE (AP) — Ukrainians rallied Tuesday in the Czech capital of Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week’s barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and to demand more weapons from the West to protect their nation. The protesters held blue-and-yellow crosses with the names of the cities hit by the Russian missiles. “Ukraine needs air defenses to be able to prevent the massacres of the civilian population and destruction of our cities,” Anastasiia Sihnaievska told the crowd. “We are protecting our right to live,” said Sihnaievska, who fled her town of Zhytomyr because of the Russian invasion.

PROTESTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO