WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WSLS
Police identify victim of fatal pedestrian crash in Roanoke parking lot
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman who died after being hit by a car in a Carilion Clinic parking lot. Temple Jackson, 66, of Roanoke was identified as the woman who was fatally hit by a car on Monday, Oct. 3 around noon. When officers arrived at...
WSET
1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
WBTM
Danville Police Department Hosting PEACE Center Fall Kickoff on Thursday
The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall Kickoff will be held this Thursday, October 13th, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 827 Green Street. The P.E.A.C.E. Center will be giving away FREE Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies, new clothing, appliances, and household items. There will...
Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Big Island shooting held without bond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond. 37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in...
1 dead after apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, investigators say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say. Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing […]
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
Person grazed, multiple apartments hit by gunfire on Tara Court in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem over the weekend. According to the police department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday they got a called about someone shooting into an apartment on Tara Court. As officials were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim […]
Teen shot at William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot in Winston-Salem on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of guns being fired at the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting […]
WBTM
Virginia Average Gas Price Jumps 18 Cents From Last Week
The average price of gas in Virginia jumped 18 cents this week to $3.49 a gallon. OPEC+ recent announcement that the group of oil-producing nations would slash output by 2 million barrels per day led to the price of oil creeping above $90 a barrel for the first time in several weeks. A higher cost for oil usually means more expensive gasoline.
wakg.com
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
WBTM
Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event
The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
1 student taken to hospital after altercation at Cummings High School, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students got into a fight involving a knife at Cummings High School in Burlington, according to a tweet from the school system. The tweet says that EMS was called to Cummings High on Tuesday after two students were “involved in an altercation.” The school system says the incident has been […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. That person is not being identified yet.
Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
