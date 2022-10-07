ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Department Hosting PEACE Center Fall Kickoff on Thursday

The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall Kickoff will be held this Thursday, October 13th, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 827 Green Street. The P.E.A.C.E. Center will be giving away FREE Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies, new clothing, appliances, and household items. There will...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSLS

20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Big Island shooting held without bond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond. 37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Virginia Average Gas Price Jumps 18 Cents From Last Week

The average price of gas in Virginia jumped 18 cents this week to $3.49 a gallon. OPEC+ recent announcement that the group of oil-producing nations would slash output by 2 million barrels per day led to the price of oil creeping above $90 a barrel for the first time in several weeks. A higher cost for oil usually means more expensive gasoline.
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event

The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. That person is not being identified yet.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

