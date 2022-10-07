Read full article on original website
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home
A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
swark.today
Jay W. Lee
It was Tuesday, May 8, 1979 in Hope, Arkansas when a baby boy named Jay Wendell Lee was born to Mary Louise Watson and Lonnie Dale Ross Sr. While growing up, Jay attended Hope Schools and he was known for making people laugh. He was a faithful member of Life...
Arkadelphia woman goes to Facebook to honor slain uncle featured in Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.
swark.today
Marrlow Keels
Marrlow Keels, affectionately known as “Milon,” was born on Monday, July 21, 1947 in Hope, Arkansas to Robert and Irene Taylor-Keels. The family relocated to Flint, Michigan in 1950 where Milon was educated in the Flint School District. After school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army.
q973radio.com
Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport
This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
swark.today
Lions Club members receive lesson on how best to approach merchants for Christmas auction donations, hear Voter Guide information
At the Hope Lions Club meeting today, Lions members learned from two veterans of the practice how best to approach area business owners for donations of items or money to the club’s annual Christmas auction December 1-3. In a skit to illustrate methods of speaking to merchants about possibly...
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
swark.today
Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Friday October 14
HOPE, Ark – Hope Public Schools will host the 2022 Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception on Friday, October 14, at 2pm in the MAC Building at Hammons Stadium. The public is invited to celebrate the 2022 inductees (alphabetically): Susan Bailey, Judee Gunter, Larry...
swark.today
Florence Zimmer
Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
ktalnews.com
Victim fights for life after Friday night shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Friday night shooting in north Shreveport that left a man in critical condition. Just before 10 p.m., Friday SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Downing Street in Shreveport. When they arrived, officers...
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport car wash leaves 1 man wounded
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday at a carwash in the 5200 block of Jewella Avenue. Detectives said several shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police say no one has been arrested.
KSLA
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fight resulted in a shooting at Hunter Crab, a restaurant at East 70th Street at East Kings Highway in Shreveport. It was 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to the restaurant in the 1700 block of East 70th.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures. The investigative audit into the City of Shreveport’s operations was released early Monday morning, and it...
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
