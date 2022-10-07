Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
NFL Sunday Rewind: Cowboys, Giants get to 4-1; Ravens upend Bengals in primetime
LOS ANGELES — It was another fun NFL Sunday in Week 5 as we saw a number of upset wins and exciting finishes. Four underdogs won their games outright including the Houston Texans, who got their first win of the season. Houston was the final winless team in the NFL going into Sunday.
NFL・
WZZM 13
Locked on Lions: Lions at 1-4, did the defense take strides forward yesterday?
Detroit has a bye coming up and is hopeful to get some injured players back. Should their be hear on Campbell AND Holmes?
WZZM 13
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team's throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career...
WZZM 13
Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field, taken in ambulance during game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit's matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Smith remained down on the field, laying face down on his side following the Patriots' second offensive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
WZZM 13
VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 7
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first chilly night of the high school football season in West Michigan may have had fans shivering in the stands, but several standouts brought the heat under those Friday night lights. It's time to meet your 13 On Your Sidelines Week 7 MVP Candidates...
Comments / 0