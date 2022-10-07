Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
KWQC
Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
walls102.com
City of Peru to begin hydrant flushing this week
PERU – The City of Peru will begin flushing hydrants this week. Residents should be aware of possible low water pressure and rusty water. If you experience any discoloration, you should let the water run until it is clear. Also, avoid parking near hydrants while maintenance is being performed. Flushing will continue through October 26th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
walls102.com
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop
EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
1470 WMBD
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
Central Illinois Proud
Expert: Why are gas prices up again?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to rise at rates we haven’t seen in months, as the average gas price in Peoria rose 26.9 cents this week to average $4.32 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 50.7...
walls102.com
Streator to pass formal agreements with communities on emergency services
STREATOR – The city of Streator has just over one week under its belt in initiating emergency services to the town and neighboring communities. On Tuesday afternoon at the city’s special meeting, Fire Chief Gary Bird reported so far, 60 calls for emergency services and 7 outside city limits in areas agreed to provide services to. Those communities, Long Point, Reading, and Allen Township are all under agreements to pay $450 per call. The city will provide Reading an opportunity to gain authority to permanently receive Streator services by a referendum to levy a property tax next year. For now, Reading will pay $25,000 for services through April of next year, and City Manager Dave Plyman says if the referendum fails, the city’s obligation to provide services expires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
National Raptor Month: ‘Hoo’ Haven in Durand, Illinois showcases birds of prey
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — October is National Raptor Month, and a local wildlife rehabilitation center is showcasing the birds of prey that live at the facility. There are 34 raptors currently living at “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center in Durand, including owls, hawks, falcons, and eight eagles. Some of the birds are wounded and […]
walls102.com
Crops in northern parts of LaSalle County impacted from late planting
OTTAWA -Harvest is underway for North Central Illinois farmers, though crops in portions of LaSalle County are taking much longer than usual to get harvested, according to Farm Bureau President David Isermann. Even with the early planting, some farmers didn’t get the big yield increase that they hoped for. Iserman...
walls102.com
Peoria authorities seek clues to identify deceased man
PEORIA – The Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner are trying to find the identity of a man they found deceased on Sunday. Around 2 AM Peoria Police were called to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the male victim down and not breathing. A bicycle was located nearby. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful. The deceased is described as white, in his late 40’s to 50’s, and is missing his bottom teeth. He had no ID or wallet, no identifiable tattoos or any other distinguishable markings. The fingerprint testing yielded no results for identification. He was wearing a dragon necklace. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 309-669-2000.
walls102.com
OTTAWA – Harvest may be underway in portions of LaSalle County, however in other parts, slower than normal. Farm Bureau President for LaSalle County David Isermann says northern parts are a different story due to late planting.
Even with the early planting, some farmers didn’t get the big yield increase that they hoped for. Iserman says he could give a ballpark number of crops harvested in the county, 10% or less of corn and 30% of soybeans harvested. Even though crops are taking their time drying, Isermann says it can be a good thing, but depends heavily on the weather from here on out.
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0