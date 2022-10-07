Read full article on original website
Marrlow Keels
Marrlow Keels, affectionately known as “Milon,” was born on Monday, July 21, 1947 in Hope, Arkansas to Robert and Irene Taylor-Keels. The family relocated to Flint, Michigan in 1950 where Milon was educated in the Flint School District. After school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army.
Arkadelphia woman goes to Facebook to honor slain uncle featured in Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
Florence Zimmer
Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Friday October 14
HOPE, Ark – Hope Public Schools will host the 2022 Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception on Friday, October 14, at 2pm in the MAC Building at Hammons Stadium. The public is invited to celebrate the 2022 inductees (alphabetically): Susan Bailey, Judee Gunter, Larry...
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
Lions Club members receive lesson on how best to approach merchants for Christmas auction donations, hear Voter Guide information
At the Hope Lions Club meeting today, Lions members learned from two veterans of the practice how best to approach area business owners for donations of items or money to the club’s annual Christmas auction December 1-3. In a skit to illustrate methods of speaking to merchants about possibly...
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
Farmers Bank Foundation provides $100k in funding for new Workforce Center on UAHT’s Texarkana campus
Texarkana, Ark. — Oct. 10, 2022 – The Farmers Bank Foundation has committed $100,000 to. the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) to fund the construction and. development of a new Workforce Center at the Texarkana, Arkansas, campus. The building will be called the Farmers Bank & Trust...
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
Wrecks in Miller County kill two drivers
Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people. The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce reveals Christmas theme, dates for open house, tree and window decorating, parade
Are you all ready for this years Christmas Open House?!. Here are some important dates to put on your calendar this year! If your business would like to participate in Christmas Open House, Our Annual Window Decorating Contest, “Be the Light” or The Christmas Parade give us a call at 870-777-3640 or send us an email at [email protected]!
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing of Taylor Parker is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
