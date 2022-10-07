ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewlett, NY

Hewlett Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Victim In Heart On Street Corner

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvE23_0iQPRJmw00
A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for stabbing another man in the heart with a kitchen knife, killing him. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ichigo121212

A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for driving a steak knife into the heart of another man, killing him.

Keith Pooler, age 56, of Hewlett, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 7 to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 49-year-old Andre Garry, of Hempstead in June 2020, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Pooler was convicted in May after a jury trial before of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, Donnelly said.

“Keith Pooler senselessly took Andre Garry’s life during a street corner fight, driving a steak knife into the victim’s heart,” said Donnelly. “With today’s jail sentence, Pooler will pay for this terrible crime and his violence will no longer be a threat to the Hempstead community.”

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, on the corner of Terrace and Fulton avenues, in Hempstead, when Pooler and Garry had a verbal altercation, Donnelly said.

As the argument continued, Pooler pulled out a steak knife with an approximately 5-inch blade and stabbed Garry in the heart. The victim collapsed and Pooler fled the scene, she added.

Garry was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Long Island (Winthrop) where he was pronounced dead.

The murder weapon was recovered nearby by police less than 20 minutes after the incident, police said at the time.

Pooler was arrested in Hewlett by detectives of the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

fox5ny.com

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Shootings Leave 1 Victim Hospitalized On Jersey Shore

Three separate shooting incidents that took place within nine hours of each other have left one victim hospitalized, authorities said. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to shots fired at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a home in that location had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
longisland.com

Man Who Robbed Commack Teachers Federal Credit Union in Custody, Suffolk Cops Say

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for robbing a Commack bank on October 8, 2022. On the date in question, a man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, at approximately 11:30 a.m. and a handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled in a gray minivan.
COMMACK, NY
