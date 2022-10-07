Hewlett Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Victim In Heart On Street Corner

A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for stabbing another man in the heart with a kitchen knife, killing him. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ichigo121212

A Long Island man has been sentenced to prison for driving a steak knife into the heart of another man, killing him.

Keith Pooler, age 56, of Hewlett, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 7 to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 49-year-old Andre Garry, of Hempstead in June 2020, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Pooler was convicted in May after a jury trial before of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, Donnelly said.

“Keith Pooler senselessly took Andre Garry’s life during a street corner fight, driving a steak knife into the victim’s heart,” said Donnelly. “With today’s jail sentence, Pooler will pay for this terrible crime and his violence will no longer be a threat to the Hempstead community.”

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, on the corner of Terrace and Fulton avenues, in Hempstead, when Pooler and Garry had a verbal altercation, Donnelly said.

As the argument continued, Pooler pulled out a steak knife with an approximately 5-inch blade and stabbed Garry in the heart. The victim collapsed and Pooler fled the scene, she added.

Garry was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Long Island (Winthrop) where he was pronounced dead.

The murder weapon was recovered nearby by police less than 20 minutes after the incident, police said at the time.

Pooler was arrested in Hewlett by detectives of the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

