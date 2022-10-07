Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Man charged for assaulting woman on jogging path
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is charged with attacking a woman while she was jogging along Cumberland Avenue near U.S. 231. 26-year-old Ramiro Doroteo-Perez is accused of grabbing the woman from behind, while holding a rock in his hand. The attack happened in April of...
Fox 59
Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self
LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
WLFI.com
Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving
A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving. A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving.
Fox 59
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
Fox 59
Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
Fox 59
Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
Fox 59
Indy mom pleading for justice after son found shot to death in pickup truck
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is looking for answers about who killed her son over the weekend. Dajuan Barnett, 33, was found shot to death inside a pickup truck on Saturday night. Just before 5 p.m., someone reported an unresponsive man sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup...
Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Fox 59
Court docs: Convicted felon failed to report for GPS monitoring, confessed to dad about murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after court documents indicate he failed to report for GPS monitoring and killed his roommate’s girlfriend. That is a line from a probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Erik Hale. This was not in a court document alleging murder. Instead, it was a robbery Hale allegedly committed to prevent his father from turning him in to the police.
Fox 59
Indy man’s murder charge dismissed as part of plea deal in infant’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve less than seven years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child. Previous reports stated that Carl Hensley was arrested in February 2021 after detectives were notified of a...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Don't expect any big price drops at the pump. News 18 helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.14 a gallon. In West Lafayette,...
Fox 59
Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Woman convicted in plot to poison Carmel man gets 115 years in prison
A judge has sentenced a woman to serve a total of 115 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a man who was strangled and drugged.
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
11 killed in homicides in first 6 days of October in Indianapolis, police say
There have been at least 11 recorded homicides across Indianapolis in the first six days of October, police say.
Fox 59
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
