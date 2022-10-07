Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ashanti Shares TEA on Her Relationship With Irv Gotti
Ashanti, GRAMMY award-winning singer and actress, is on the remix of Diddy’s track, “Gotta Move On,” which is suspected to be a response to Irv Gotti. She sings, “it’s giving obsessed. It’s giving you stressed. It’s giving you pressed. It’s giving this n***a missing the best, But it’s been 20 years. Please cry less. We can see you and your tears.”
Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience
Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
iheart.com
Ray Benson of Asleep of The Wheel says everything must go!
Can you imagine owning a piece of country music history? Could happen to you this week. Ray Benson of Asleep of The Wheel is auctioning off priceless memorabilia.....I'm talking vehicles, posters, books, guitars.....yep it all must go? Why? Listen to the interview and happy bidding. I have my eye on a guitar (don't tell my wife).
YouTube Originals to Launch ‘Behind the Beats,’ Featuring Blondie, Snoop Dogg, L7 (EXCLUSIVE)
YouTube Originals will launch on Nov. 18 “Behind the Beats,” a novel animated pop music anthology series produced by France’s TeamTO and 22D Music Group in partnership with France Télévisions, the French public broadcaster. Episodes 1-4 of the novel history of pop will also debut on the YouTube Kids app, YouTube Originals Kids & Family announced on Wednesday. YouTube and TeamTO have shared first-look images from the series in exclusivity with Variety. The deal sees YouTube launching the series worldwide but with a one-year holdback in the French language, where France Télévisions has first-window exclusivity. “This new animated musical series from TeamTO hits a sweet...
iheart.com
'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96
Star of stage, screen and television Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96. The Murder, She Wrote star died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (October 11), her family wrote in a statement obtained by People. Lansbury would have turned 97 in five days.
iheart.com
Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd Have 'Back To The Future' Reunion
Fans were in tears as Back to the Future actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con. 37 years after the release of Back to the Future, the actors who played Marty McFly (Michael) and Doc (Christopher) exchanged a hug as they took the stage together for a Back to the Future panel.
