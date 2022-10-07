Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Strong Museum to celebrate 40th anniversary Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is turning 40!. Wednesday marks four decades since the museum opened in downtown Rochester. The museum will celebrate with free train and carousel rides, party hats, a birthday tea party, a photo booth, birthday card crafts and more. The celebration...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating a master gardener on her 100th birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on 100-year-old Ginny Wilterdink. She's been an active master gardener with the county for 34 years, dedicating much of her time to helping with county parks and assisting home gardeners. Tuesday morning, a tree was planted in her honor at highland park...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village to return Dec. 2
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village, the popular family-friendly holiday celebration downtown, will be back for a fourth year this December. This year's event will run for 16 days, starting Friday, Dec. 2 and ending Friday, Dec. 23 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free...
13 WHAM
RPO celebrates ushers 100th birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra put on a special concert on Saturday, honoring someone special. It wasn't a visiting dignitary or famous artist. It was for Ginny Wilterdink who has spent nearly half her life volunteering. In a few days, Ginny Wilterdink will turn 100 years-old. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
13 WHAM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
13 WHAM
Rochester Rotary holds fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix Race
Rush, N.Y. — Rochester Rotary held its fourth annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix Race to benefit children with disabilities who attend Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp on Sunday. The event featured both a 5K and a 10K course. This year’s event helped celebrate the Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary of the...
13 WHAM
Sixth annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk held at Cobbs Hill
Rochester, N.Y. — The month of October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, designated by U.S. President Regan back in 1988. To raise awareness of the issue, the 6th annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk for families was held on Sunday at the Cobbs Hill Reservoir. Participants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Testimony resumes in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — New testimony Tuesday revealed more disturbing allegations against Kirk Ashton, the former principal in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17 years at Northwood Elementary School. Jurors heard testimony that Ashton once disrupted a state-mandated lesson intended to educate...
13 WHAM
October has been dry
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far the month of October has been very dry for Rochester. Only three days have had measurable rainfall at the airport and the monthly total for rainfall at this point is only 0.08". Normal October rain through the 11th is 1.03". Rainfall amounts over the...
13 WHAM
Tops unveils new-look store on Upper Falls Blvd.
Rochester, N.Y. — A grocery store on the city's north side is back open, with a new look. Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard unveiled its renovations this morning, as part of the store's 25th anniversary. Upgrades include a new lobby, bakery, self-checkouts, a repaved parking lot, renovated lobby and...
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
13 WHAM
Shaving heads for a cause
People got haircuts in an unusual spot in Brockport Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer. Community members went to the Red Jug Pub in Brockport for the fourth annual St. Balrick's head-shave event, benefiting research for childhood cancer. The sound of clippers filling the air as people came in...
13 WHAM
Milder Weather Ahead
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing temperatures hold below average for many recent days, some warmer weather is in store for us! Highs this afternoon will be noticeably warmer. Expect the temperature to reach to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We'll see a lot of sunshine, along with a breeze out of the southwest, which will help to push temperatures along quite nicely.
13 WHAM
Police and community react to city's 66th homicide of the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence within the city continues as police are investigating a murder happening late Friday night. Just after 11:00 p.m. police responded call of a person being shot on East Main Street outside an apartment complex. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr., who had...
13 WHAM
Will there be lake effect rain today?
As the long weekend continues, so will breezy conditions. One change that will be seen on Sunday, however, will be the presence of more sunshine, especially in the morning, across Western New York. Temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer Sunday than previous days, topping out near 60 on Sunday. Windy conditions will persist through Sunday afternoon.
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
13 WHAM
PAB staff members call for "firing freeze" and termination of acting manager
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of PAB employees have sent two letters to the Police Accountability Board calling for the termination of Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe. In a letter sent Tuesday to the PAB and city council, 17 staff members list several demands including that acting manager Duwaine Bascoe be terminated, and replaced by associate general counsel Anthony Durwin.
13 WHAM
Warmer air on the way
After a weak cold front crossed the area and sparked a few showers early Monday morning, conditions improved well going into the evening. High pressure stretching northward from the mid-Atlantic worked to slowly clear the clouds out of the way for most areas, with just residual fair-weather cumulus clouds. Heading into the overnight hours, clearing can be expected to continue. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s near Lake Ontario and upper 30s south of Rochester.
Comments / 0