Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 6?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Sunday Night (Bengals at Ravens)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Schefter: CeeDee Lamb (groin) expected to play for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was limited throughout the week due to a groin injury. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it won't keep the star receiver from suiting up versus Matthew Stafford and Co. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 5 hours.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 6
How valuable is Kenneth Walker now that Rashaad Penny is out for the year? Should fantasy managers be worried about Ja'Marr Chase? Is Dalvin Cook someone to buy or sell? JJ talks about those players -- and more -- on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) ruled out for Bills in Week 5
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will not play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McKenzie is still dealing with the effects of his concussion, so as a result, he has been ruled out of action versus Pittsburgh. The Bills just placed Jamison Crowder on injured reserve, so Khalil Shakir will now step into the WR3 role.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 10/11/22
The Division Series begins on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 1:07 pm ET and the last one getting under way at 9:37 pm ET. Let's see which pitchers and stacks stick out on the four-game slate. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams could be suspended for post-game push
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing league discipline for shoving a photographer to the ground after Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. What It Means:. Adams has apologized multiple times for the incident, but the star receiver could be facing...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 6
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still time to improve. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could be the route you need to take. In a game full of uncertainty, one thing is certain: it's...
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
Comments / 0