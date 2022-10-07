Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
numberfire.com
Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
numberfire.com
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to 'miss time' with sprained ankle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield struggled throughout the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, and suffered a high ankle sprain during his fourth sack of the game. Backup P.J. Walker will fill in for Mayfield until he is able to return, and is expected to start in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams could be suspended for post-game push
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing league discipline for shoving a photographer to the ground after Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. What It Means:. Adams has apologized multiple times for the incident, but the star receiver could be facing...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Update: Damien Harris (hamstring) won't return in Week 5 for Patriots
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Harris injured his hamstring early in the game, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's Rhamondre Stevenson's world, as he has 11 carries for 83 yards and is the only running back besides Harris with an attempt.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 6?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Bell will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Drury starting at designated hitter. Drury will bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
numberfire.com
David Montgomery (ankle) will play for Bears in Week 5
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) is available for Week Five's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After two limited practices following his absence in Week Four, Montgomery will suit up against his division rivals. In an opportunity versus a Minnesota unit ranked 28th (23.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Montgomery to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for Week 6
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a "mid-foot" injury a week ago, but it seems like he could return after missing just this single game. Devin Duvernay seemed to work into the leading wideout role with Bateman sidelined against the Bengals, but should continue to see designed plays even if Bateman returns this week.
