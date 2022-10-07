Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Commercial Observer
Valley National Bank Lends $135M on Brooklyn Apartments Build
Cheskel Schwimmer’s Chess Builders has nabbed $135 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Valley National Bank provided the loan for Schwimmer’s planned 218-unit apartment project on 218 Front Street in the Vinegar Hill section of Brooklyn between the Manhattan Bridge and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
bkreader.com
Report: In Some Brooklyn Neighborhoods, Homebuyers Are Paying up to $35,000 More to be One Block Closer to Amenities.
Homebuyers in Brooklyn are paying hefty price tags to be closer to hotspots, according to new data from Parcl Labs. Parcl Labs, which specializes in providing hyper-local insights for homebuyers, recently conducted a study on Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg – the heart of one of Brooklyn’s most amenity-rich neighborhoods.
Commercial Observer
Social Services Org Relocates to 12K SF in Garment District
The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services is trading the Theater District for the Garment District. The organization, which provides mental health care and housing to New Yorkers, relocated this month from 135 West 50th Street to 12,230 square feet on part of the 18th floor of the Arsenal Company’s 463 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.
eastnewyork.com
East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location
Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Duo beats, robs 2 men on Brooklyn street
Police are looking to identify a duo who beat and robbed two men last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
Landlord: South Shore restaurant stiffed me on rent during pandemic. So City Marshal seized it – in September.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A City Marshal seized Cabo restaurant, giving back the premises at 96 Page Avenue in Richmond Valley to its landlord. The legal possession notice was posted on the front door of the former Mexican eatery this week. Cabo was considered by some neighbors to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
News 12
Hundreds rally for human justice during walk from Brooklyn to Long Island City
Dozens of grassroots organizations and hundreds of concerned New Yorkers gathered for a 14-mile walk on Monday to call for changes to systemic disparities that they are disproportionately effect people of color. The walk is held annually by the human justice organization Community Capacity Development, who brought together advocates, activists,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
POLICE SEEK VANDAL OF GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH: Police continue to hunt down a man who vandalized Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church on Avenue P, within the 61st Precinct, back in July. The individual hoisted a ladder in the rain and defaced the exterior of the building and a banner with black paint.
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
fox5ny.com
Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
therealdeal.com
Hotel Chelsea owners score win in legal fight against city
The Hotel Chelsea’s owners have notched a victory in their legal battle with New York City, but they still have a ways to go before securing a money judgment against the Big Apple. A judge denied the city’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the hotel’s owners, who...
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
constructiondive.com
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
Comments / 0