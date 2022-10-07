Read full article on original website
electrek.co
A turbine prototype just broke a 24-hour wind power world record
Siemens Gamesa’s 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype has, according to the Spanish-German wind giant today, set a world record for the most power output by a single wind turbine in a 24-hour period: 359 megawatt-hours. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in...
electrek.co
Pearl Harbor Joint Base just broke ground on a big solar-plus-storage system
The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex just broke ground for the Kūpono Solar Project, a solar-plus-storage system in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i. The Kūpono Solar Project will sit on around 131 acres of federal land and feature a 42-megawatt (MW) solar array and 42 MW/168 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage. The renewable energy will go to Hawaiian Electric’s (HECO) grid and will power around 10,000 households on O‘ahu.
electrek.co
Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL
XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
electrek.co
Tesla Playbook: Renault to install network of ultra-fast chargers across Europe
While Tesla has been rolling out its global network of 30,000 fast chargers for years, Renault has announced its own plan to build a network of 200 EV ultra-fast-charging stations across Europe, kicking off first in its native France. Mobilize, Renault’s newly named e-mobility unit, is partnering with Renault and...
electrek.co
Is Audi going to build its first US EV assembly plant?
Audi is the latest automaker looking to shift its strategy after the historic Inflation Reduction Act was passed, expanding federal tax credits in the US. In an interview with Automotive News, Audi’s chief technical officer, Oliver Hoffman, said the IRA bill will have a “huge impact” on its North American strategy as the automaker considers building its first US EV plant.
electrek.co
Getting solar shingles? Here’s how your asphalt roofing can be recycled using mushrooms
In what’s believed to be a first-of-its-kind project, four companies worked to give asphalt roofing shingles a sustainable second life by using mushrooms to break them down in a technique known as mycoremediation. Asphalt shingles and mushrooms. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 11 to 13 million tons of...
electrek.co
Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201) in New Green Deals
Goal Zero makes some of our favorite portable power stations on the market, and now one of its more capable offerings is on sale. The Yeti 1000 Core stands out from the rest of the lineup with a versatile 983Wh battery capacity that can be leveraged at home or out and about. Now it’s down to $899, marking one of the best prices to date in the process. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in October 2022
With all of the e-bike testing we’ve performed here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co
Tesla gets the best-selling car spot in Germany’s tough auto market
Tesla has managed to secure the best-selling car spot in Germany, a tough auto market known for preferring local brands. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
electrek.co
Tesla Model S and Model X are finally coming back to China, get tax exemption
It looks like Tesla’s flagship Model S and Model X are finally coming back to China as the electric vehicles now appear on an updated list of cars receiving tax exemptions. Tesla is different from most other automakers in many ways, and the way it handles model updates is no exception.
electrek.co
China’s NIO to compete in Europe with unnamed ‘smaller, mainstream’ brand of EVs after premium rollout
NIO ($NIO) is a publicly-traded EV automaker founded in 2014 that currently sits as one of the leading electrified brands in China thanks to early success of its ES8, ES6, and EC6 SUVs. In May of 2021, the automaker announced plans to expand to markets outside of China, beginning in...
electrek.co
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
