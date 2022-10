Yvonne Marie Blue, 87, of Cottage Grove, passed away October 2, 2022. Yvonne was born April 11, 1935 in Martinez, CA to Lee and Calista DeMoss. Yvonne graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1953. She married Bryan Blue on August 21, 1953 in Cottage Grove. Yvonne worked as a bookkeeper at Cottage Grove Freight, and as a secretary at Cottage Grove High School for many years.

COTTAGE GROVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO