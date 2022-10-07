ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa seeing outside specialists while out with concussion, won't travel with team to Jets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa will not be on the sidelines this weekend at MetLife stadium.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday that his quarterback is still in concussion protocol and will not be traveling with the team to New York for their game against the Jets.

He is "diligently going through the process” after his scary concussion last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and has started seeing “several outside specialists.”

"We'll just take it from there, but happy that he's, you know, you get to see him every day," McDaniel said, .

"It's nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, 'What up, beast?' which is, for whatever reason, he calls me beast all the time. I don't think I give off the beast vibe, but we'll just take it day by day from there."

It’s not clear when Tagovailoa will return to the field for the Dolphins, though McDaniel said they do not plan to put him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback in his absence.

in their loss to the Bengals last week after being sacked. His helmet hit the ground, and he remained down for several minutes with his fingers locked in what before he was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.

He was later released and flew home with the team that night to Miami, and has been in concussion protocol ever since.

That injury came a week after he against the Buffalo Bills, .

The who examined Tagovailoa against the Bills, and sparked a . At last Sunday alone due to concussion protocols, too.

When Tagovailoa returns is still anybody’s guess. Based on the backlash the Dolphins and the league have received since his injuries, however, it’s safe to assume they won’t be rushing anything.

Until then, it's Bridgewater’s time in Miami.

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa,...
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
Browns get head start on trade deadline, reportedly deal for Falcons LB Deion Jones

With a losing record in a competitive AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have struck a deal in an effort to shore up their defense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns followed up their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler whose contract has become a salary cap burden in Atlanta. They'll receive late-round compensation in return, per the report. The deal arrives roughly three weeks before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe's offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom. "I don't believe in perfect play calls," Zach Kittley, now Texas Tech's offensive coordinator, told Yahoo Sports. "You're playing against coaches that are really good. They're going to give you something you're not expecting."
Fantasy Football Week 6: FLEX rankings

Don't look now, but Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has looked pretty good since he returned from injury. He had a raucous fantasy outing in Week 4, scoring two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) and collecting a combined 63 yards. And while he returned to earth with just 4.40 half-PPR points in Week 5, he did average 5.5 yards a carry against the Bengals strong defense in a low-scoring game. It was his best mark of the season (he averaged 3.3 yards a carry in Week 3 and 3.2 yards a carry in Week 4).
Sports
From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
Ekeler's Edge: Recapping a big week for RBs

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon reflect on the week that was in fantasy football, specifically highlighting some huge games from Austin and other running backs around the league. The guys talk about Nick Chubb's big performance, Josh...
