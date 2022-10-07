A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.

