Independence, MO

kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES CONTINUANCE OF WIC CONTRACT

The Lafayette County Health Department recently announced a continuance of the contract to provide Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services for the federal fiscal year 2023, with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. WIC is a special supplemental nutritional program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES FROM OCTOBER 10-16

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 3-9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Independence, MO

