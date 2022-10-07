Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Making a difference...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. for possession & distribution
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/10
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
WDAM-TV
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in her possession during a traffic stop Thursday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Deputy Jarron Guy pulled over a vehicle Janice K. Muscarello was riding in...
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
WDAM-TV
'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized
Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Fillingane expects Medicaid extension for...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.
Comments / 0