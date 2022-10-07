Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Department, Safe Kids Stanly partner for Community Night Out
The Albemarle Police Department and Safe Kids Stanly County will host Community Night Out 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Stanly YMCA Park. Members of the community are invited to spend time with members of local law enforcement. There will be children’s activities including bounce houses and first responder vehicles and equipment...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Stanly News & Press
BADIN NEWS: Many activities coming up as part of 10 Days of Uwharrie
Children’s storytime and crafts takes place Oct. 11 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. An adult fall crafting get-together is Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Town Council’s regular monthly meeting is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Badin Conference Center. Community Yard Sale. This Better Badin event was...
Stanly News & Press
Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners
Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
Stanly News & Press
Lineworkers like Oakboro’s Chris Aycock have remained busy during pandemic
Even as many businesses reduced their workforce or dramatically reinvented how they operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, one career field never experienced a slowdown — electric utility work. Perched high atop bucket trucks, methodically working to repair power lines or transformers, lineworkers continued to make the necessary repairs to electrical power distribution systems damaged from severe weather.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County school board approves $220,000 to replacing Aquadale’s roof
The Stanly County Board of Education on Oct. 4 took action on several capital improvement projects listed as part of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, none bigger than approving funds to replace the roof at Aquadale Elementary. The board approved $220,000 from the capital outlay budget to go towards...
Stanly News & Press
STANLY MAGAZINE: Albemarle’s housing director talks about leading his ‘city within a city’
Whenever there’s a problem within the City of Albemarle’s public housing community, whether it is overgrown vegetation along the sides of buildings, fences that need to be repaired or a chronic sewage problem impacting numerous families, Dr. Kim Scott wants to know about it so he can go about trying to fix it.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Cabarrus County Schools district makes changes to 2023-2024 calendar year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area. Students in Cabarrus County will be returning earlier next fall, which means a shorter summer break for both them and teachers. Reporter Almiya White...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
iredellfreenews.com
The Missing Photo: Descendants of former county manager donate family heirloom to Iredell County
Tucked away for quite some time in a little corner of Iredell County history was a missing photograph with its own history. Don Stevenson Jr. took “the missing photograph” of his father, Don Stevenson Sr., when he was county manager around 1948. “This photograph was made for a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five Union County deputies settling in to new school officer roles
Union County spent $1 million to make changes to security at the county’s public schools after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this summer. County commissioners approved a $1 million change to the budget, adding five deputies to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) School Resource Officer Division.
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Stanly News & Press
Will’s Place receives opioid settlement money despite questions from commissioner
A recovery resource center received opioid settlement funds at last week’s meeting of the Stanly County Board of Commissioners. However, one commissioner had questions for the facility’s founder before the resolution was approved. Commissioners unanimously agreed to contract with Will’s Place for $45,000 in opioid settlement funds for...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday
Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 4-7, 2022
Albemarle Police Department announces the following activity:. Kayleigh Kristina Kowaleski (W F, 31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 10/04/2022. Desmond Lemar Roseboro (B M, 37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 201 Boyette Dr, Albemarle, on 10/05/2022. Olivia...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
