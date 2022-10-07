ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Department, Safe Kids Stanly partner for Community Night Out

The Albemarle Police Department and Safe Kids Stanly County will host Community Night Out 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Stanly YMCA Park. Members of the community are invited to spend time with members of local law enforcement. There will be children’s activities including bounce houses and first responder vehicles and equipment...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Stanly News & Press

BADIN NEWS: Many activities coming up as part of 10 Days of Uwharrie

Children’s storytime and crafts takes place Oct. 11 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. An adult fall crafting get-together is Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Town Council’s regular monthly meeting is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Badin Conference Center. Community Yard Sale. This Better Badin event was...
BADIN, NC
Stanly News & Press

Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners

Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Lineworkers like Oakboro’s Chris Aycock have remained busy during pandemic

Even as many businesses reduced their workforce or dramatically reinvented how they operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, one career field never experienced a slowdown — electric utility work. Perched high atop bucket trucks, methodically working to repair power lines or transformers, lineworkers continued to make the necessary repairs to electrical power distribution systems damaged from severe weather.
OAKBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull

High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
NEWTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five Union County deputies settling in to new school officer roles

Union County spent $1 million to make changes to security at the county’s public schools after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this summer. County commissioners approved a $1 million change to the budget, adding five deputies to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) School Resource Officer Division.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday

Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 4-7, 2022

Albemarle Police Department announces the following activity:. Kayleigh Kristina Kowaleski (W F, 31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 10/04/2022. Desmond Lemar Roseboro (B M, 37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 201 Boyette Dr, Albemarle, on 10/05/2022. Olivia...
ALBEMARLE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC

