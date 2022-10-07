ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire holds awards ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire honored dozens of their firefighters for their life-saving work in the last year, highlighting those who went above and beyond. “It’s very important that we recognize our guys,” Battalion Chief Cornell Bradford said. The fire department recognized the...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New bike share program starts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

School van flips over in York County, four hospitalized

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Hanover Area Fire and Rescue teams, a school van, with nine people inside, flipped on its side in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The fire department reported that the school van was in an accident with a sedan...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Jackpot winning lottery ticket for $250,000 sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We got a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket sold Friday, Oct. 7, matching five balls drawn 6-7-19-20-23, winning this Pennsylvanian $250,000. The ticket was sold by Rutters at 420 North Main St., Spring Grove. The store will be awarded $500 for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 43

York County school van crash injures four

YORK, Pa. — There was a crash in York County involving a school van and car on Tuesday afternoon, according to York officials. The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough, according to Ted Czech with York County Dispatch. It is unclear at this time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’

The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

The hunt is on for two robbers in Franklin County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a person of their EBT card on Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., according to Chambersburg Police Department. The incident happened on the 600 block of Cumberland Ave., where officials say that the victim was walking home when he was approached by two black individuals in their teens.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted after alleged strangulation in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is looking for Luis Ronaldo Avila-Munguia after an alleged domestic dispute took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Police allege that Avila-Munguia strangled and assaulted the victim before leaving the area. Anyone with information regarding Avila-Munguia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
STEELTON, PA

