Gone Viral: These Internet-Loved Amazon Items Are Now on Sale
It's no secret that we love a good viral find here at Who What Wear. And what's better than an item backed by the internet when it's on sale? On October 11 and 12, Amazon is having its Prime Early Access Sale, where you'll find dozens of deals on the items everyone's been talking about. I was lucky enough to be able to look through said deals before the sale launched, so you'll find the best buys of the bunch below.
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
The J.Crew Fall Sale Is Amazing—29 Items That Will Definitely Sell Out First
We've been singing the praises of the latest J.Crew offerings with the talented designer Olympia Gayot at the helm. (Side note: Don't forget to follow her on Instagram for fantastic outfit ideas.) Well, the editor-loved retailer just launched The Big Fall Event. And yes, it's amazing. We're talking 40% off a ton of items (including sale styles) with the code SHOPFALL through October 10. It's also worth noting that items that don't often go on sale also have limited-time savings opportunities.
The Chicest Amazon Brand Is on Massive Sale—29 Finds I Need
If you were on this planet in July, you probably are at least somewhat familiar with Amazon Prime Day. Some of us are very familiar with it and placed more orders than we care to discuss. And since a year is quite a long time to wait for another massive sale event, Amazon surprised us all with its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. And like Prime Day, if you blink, you'll miss this epic sale. It runs just October 11 and 12, ending at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Here—34 Discounted Items You Won't Regret
Get ready, sale shoppers. Yep, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here. Today, October 11, and tomorrow, October 12, Amazon Prime shoppers can save majorily on a massive number of trending items across categories. For fashion, specifically, the discounts are good. Like, really good. Given that there's a...
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
It's Time to Switch It Up—These 5 Fall Aesthetics Have Inspired Me
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Every Day—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
Every Viral Beauty Product You've Eyed This Year is Temporarily Cheap on Amazon
If you're like us (aka—if you love to shop all of Amazon's finest fashion and beauty offerings at a major discount) you probably have Amazon Prime Day marked on your calendar well in advance each and every year. And, while this year's Prime Day deals have come and gone, the Amazon gods and goddesses have blessed us with a separate two-day waterfall of sale offerings via their Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Exciting, no?
I'm Obsessed With Candles, and These Are the Coolest Ones I Own
I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
My Beauty Cabinet Is Getting a Fall Refresh—Here's Everything in My Cart
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
Nordstrom Just Dropped a Ton of Fall Essentials From Topshop—Shop These 21 First
Listen up, Topshop fans. Nordstrom—the exclusive retailer of the British brand in the U.S.—has an announcement that's sure to rile you up. This week, a ton of new essential pieces for fall arrived both in stores and on Nordstrom.com just in time for the arrival of the season's chilly and dreary weather. And in true Topshop fashion, each and every one of them is showstopping enough to make you forget about summer and dive head first into autumn.
These Casual Kohl's Outfits Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Whether you admit it or not, athleisure has become a major part of our wardrobes over the years. (I mean, the fact that "athleisure" is now a fashion term is pretty telling.) We've taken leggings and sports bras to new heights by weaving in our favorite trends, and quite frankly, I'm living for it. If you're still convinced that activewear should be reserved solely for exercising, just take a look at WWW Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen, who is walking evidence that activewear does, in fact, belong outside the gym.
If Euphoria's Lead MUA Had Your Credit Card, She'd Buy These 13 Beauty Products
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
31 Genius Amazon Finds That Would Make Traveling So Much Easier
If you want to see me at peak happiness, put me in a room with Amazon travel accessories and leave me there for an hour. I truly believe that the right travel accessories can make a journey significantly more pleasant. Amazon is a mecca for random stuff, and I always find things I didn't even know existed but once I do, I don't know how I traveled without them.
I've Always Loved the Minimal '90s Vibe—These 30 Pieces Help Me Get the Look
When it comes to fashion through the decades, I have always been a fan of the '90s. It was all about an emphasis on minimalism and strong silhouettes that make you stand out more than the clothing itself. There was this simple yet sexy sort of vibe and understated chicness that many of us still love to this day. I have gone back and forth with this aesthetic, and while I am a huge fan, I sometimes like to dip my toe into maximalism and super-modern pieces. However, I always come back to the simplicity and effortless cool-girl energy that the It girls from the '90s had. When I think of fashion staples that stand out to me when it comes to the '90s, small black sunglasses, white tank tops, leather jackets, brown leather bombers, trench coats, and loose-fitting denim come to mind.
