Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Nia Long's Ex Reveals Actress Is Giving Ime Udoka 'Unconditional Love' & Support Despite Cheating Scandal
Nia Long’s ex spoke out to show support for the actress’ fiancé, Ime Udoka, as the embattled NBA coach finds himself in the middle of a shocking cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported, Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics on September...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Here’s what Marcus Smart said about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
"As a leader, you can’t do that, especially when guys are looking up to you." Like everyone else in the sports world, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has seen the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face. Smart has seen his fair share of drama. Most notably,...
Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos
Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
Nia Long breaks silence after fiance Ime Udoka's suspension for Celtics relationship scandal
Actress Nia Long has spoken out after her fiance Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Long and Udoka have been together since 2010, with the actress publicly rooting him on during the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals last season. The pair have a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011.
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud
Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival. Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows...
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
Should Bronny try to join the league straight out of high school like his dad?
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
