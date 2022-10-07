ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield’s Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss Adds Jill Schloff to Real Estate Practice Group

By Jake Bekemeyer
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss

Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, a full-service law firm based in Southfield, has welcomed attorney Jill S. Schloff as a partner in the firm’s real estate practice group.

Schloff has extensive experience representing clients in all areas of real estate including acquisitions, dispositions, development, and financing, and has drafted and negotiated complex commercial agreements in connection with such representation.

Additionally, she has advised clients with respect to real estate entitlements, development incentives, and governmental approvals.

Schloff was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star each year from 2008-2012 and is an International Project Management Association Level D certified project management associate. She currently serves as a LEO Intermittent Lecturer at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, teaching real estate business law to undergraduate and graduate level students.

Schloff earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School. She is currently an MBA candidate at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.

The post Southfield’s Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss Adds Jill Schloff to Real Estate Practice Group appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

