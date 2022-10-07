ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Amy Safir Named Michigan Area Sales Manager for Beko Home Appliances

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vS9t_0iQPPZau00
Courtesy of Beko Home Appliances

Beko Home Appliances, a Chicago-based subsidiary of Arçelik, one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturers, has appointed Amy Safir as the new area sales manager for Michigan.

Safir is a 14-year appliance and sales management veteran. She will be responsible for growing the Beko and Blomberg brands in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Lansing, and across the state.

She will work with residential dealers, buying groups, designers, architects, specifiers, and builders to communicate the health, sustainability, and other product benefits of the Beko Healthy Kitchen.

The post Amy Safir Named Michigan Area Sales Manager for Beko Home Appliances appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Kristin Benton Named Director of Development and Comms at Volunteers of America Michigan

Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) in Southfield announced Kristin Benton as the new director of development and communications. Benton will be responsible for the statewide philanthropic activities including developing fundraising […] The post Kristin Benton Named Director of Development and Comms at Volunteers of America Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Beko Home Appliances
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Spot is One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
47
Followers
71
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy