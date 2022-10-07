Beko Home Appliances, a Chicago-based subsidiary of Arçelik, one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturers, has appointed Amy Safir as the new area sales manager for Michigan.

Safir is a 14-year appliance and sales management veteran. She will be responsible for growing the Beko and Blomberg brands in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Lansing, and across the state.

She will work with residential dealers, buying groups, designers, architects, specifiers, and builders to communicate the health, sustainability, and other product benefits of the Beko Healthy Kitchen.

The post Amy Safir Named Michigan Area Sales Manager for Beko Home Appliances appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .