ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

There’s new evidence for a sixth ocean deep below Earth’s crust, scientists say

A new study adds evidence to the theory that Earth hosts a sixth ocean miles beneath our feet.The Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, and Antarctic oceans are both familiar and observable, laying in the deepest depressions in the Earth’s crust, the outermost geological layer of our planet. But a new study published in Nature Geoscience suggests there is a sixth ocean spanning the globe around 400 miles beneath the surface, at a boundary layer between the Earth’s upper and lower mantle. Earth’s crust averages 5 to 25 miles in depth, while the lower and upper mantles span about 2,900 miles, with...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
The Independent

Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside

Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre new creature that looks like blue goo at the bottom of the ocean

Scientists have discovered a new bizarre underwater creature that looks like a pile of blue goo. The scientists, part of the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer team, discovered the creature while exploring the Caribbean. The exploration detail is part of a much larger expedition called Voyage to the Ridge 2022. Scientists aren’t sure what the blue goo creature is yet, but we’ll hopefully know soon.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Seas
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observe Seasonal Change in Antarctic Ice Sheet Movement [Research]

Scientists unveiled new observations about the seasonal change in the Antarctic ice sheet movement. Many reports have raised concerns over Antarctic ice melting, especially the warming of water underneath. Scientists and environmentalists associated the unexpected melting of ice with climate change or environmental pollution. The melting of ice can result...
EARTH SCIENCE
CNET

See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now

The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Could South American volcanoes have triggered whale extinctions?

Today, increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are warming up the planet. Climate change can disrupt the balance of ecosystems and contribute to endangerment and extinction of some species. New research suggests that a period of intense volcanism in the Central Andes may be the missing link in the story of past climate changes that led to the extinctions of ancient marine mammals. Mark Clementz and Barbara Carrapa will present their findings at the GSA Connects meeting in Denver.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy