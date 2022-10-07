Read full article on original website
Related
There’s new evidence for a sixth ocean deep below Earth’s crust, scientists say
A new study adds evidence to the theory that Earth hosts a sixth ocean miles beneath our feet.The Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, and Antarctic oceans are both familiar and observable, laying in the deepest depressions in the Earth’s crust, the outermost geological layer of our planet. But a new study published in Nature Geoscience suggests there is a sixth ocean spanning the globe around 400 miles beneath the surface, at a boundary layer between the Earth’s upper and lower mantle. Earth’s crust averages 5 to 25 miles in depth, while the lower and upper mantles span about 2,900 miles, with...
Tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid had mile-high waves and reached halfway across the world
The dinosaur-killing asteroid triggered mile-high monster waves and waters that reached the world over.
Asteroid that killed the dinosaurs also triggered global tsunami
The asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago, wiping out much of the planet's plant and animal life (most famously the dinosaurs), also triggered a worldwide tsunami with mile-high waves.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a “Missing Link” – Sea Secrets Surface in the Great Australian Bight
A new twist in marine upwellings at a well-known feeding ground. Oceanographers have learned more about the reasons for the year-round presence of marine predators in the eastern Great Australian Bight, including several whale species and white sharks that draw cage divers and Jaws-inspired filmmakers. In-depth subsurface phytoplankton layers deep...
RELATED PEOPLE
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
Since mid-August, about thirty African penguins have perished from the avian flu at Boulders Beach, a prominent breeding location in South Africa, which is closer to Cape Town. Penguins are infected with bird flu. According to Dr. David Roberts of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds...
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside
Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
Scientists found a bizarre new creature that looks like blue goo at the bottom of the ocean
Scientists have discovered a new bizarre underwater creature that looks like a pile of blue goo. The scientists, part of the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer team, discovered the creature while exploring the Caribbean. The exploration detail is part of a much larger expedition called Voyage to the Ridge 2022. Scientists aren’t sure what the blue goo creature is yet, but we’ll hopefully know soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
Nasa reveals stunning images of Earth’s biggest waves caught on satellite
NASA has shared stunning satellite images of the world's most "magnificent" waves - which are so big they can be seen from space. Earth's tallest waves were recorded smashing into the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave barreled into Hawaii, in the satellite images released by the US space agency.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
The planet Earth is on a path to disintegration and may become engulfed by the Sun
Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; CC-BY-2.0 Planets can exist for billions and billions of years but they cannot last forever. There are different ways that a planet like Earth could die. For example, Earth could be destroyed by a bombardment of asteroids.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Observe Seasonal Change in Antarctic Ice Sheet Movement [Research]
Scientists unveiled new observations about the seasonal change in the Antarctic ice sheet movement. Many reports have raised concerns over Antarctic ice melting, especially the warming of water underneath. Scientists and environmentalists associated the unexpected melting of ice with climate change or environmental pollution. The melting of ice can result...
CNET
See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now
The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
natureworldnews.com
Collision Between Earth and Theia Immediately Led to the Formation of the Moon [New Theory]
The Moon formed only in a matter of hours following the collision between Earth and Theia, a space object the size of Mars, according to a new simulation put forth by a novel study. Most theories in the past claim our Moon formed from the debris of this heavenly collision,...
Phys.org
Could South American volcanoes have triggered whale extinctions?
Today, increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are warming up the planet. Climate change can disrupt the balance of ecosystems and contribute to endangerment and extinction of some species. New research suggests that a period of intense volcanism in the Central Andes may be the missing link in the story of past climate changes that led to the extinctions of ancient marine mammals. Mark Clementz and Barbara Carrapa will present their findings at the GSA Connects meeting in Denver.
Comments / 0