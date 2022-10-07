Julia Roberts Explains Why She Mailed Her Family Letters While Filming in Australia

Press Release

Julia Roberts is one most beloved actresses in Hollywood, but her prolific career is just one part of her success, in addition to the beautiful family she's built with husband Danny Moder.

The 54-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, where she opens up about how she balances filming movies while always prioritizing her family, including her three children with Moder—17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 15-year-old son, Henry.

While filming in Australia for her new rom-com with George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, Roberts sent letters home to her family for 62 days while she was Down Under, according to a press release shared with Parade from her CBS interview.

"You probably could have sent emails pretty quickly," Pauley said in the interview, before the Pretty Woman star went on to explain why sending physical letters was much more fulfilling.

"Yeah, but that's kind of boring, and they don't get the cool stamps," Roberts replied, adding that it's basically a family tradition in her house at this point.

"It's something that Danny and I have always done. I mean, I have the first letter he ever wrote me...And one day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's, that's what you're looking for."

Also during the interview, Roberts talked about how her role as an actor takes second place to being a mom, telling Pauley, "It just never consumed me, being an actor."

"It is my dream come true. But it's not my only dream come true," she added, prompting Pauley to ask Roberts what her other dreams are.

"The life that I've built with my husband," Roberts answered. "The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff...The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

You can watch Roberts' interview in full on CBS Television Network on Sunday, Oct. 9. or stream it on Paramount+.