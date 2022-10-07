ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A peacemaker

By Newberry Observer
A peacemaker is one who is concerned about pleasing God, not people. When we try to please people we are fighting a losing battle. As individuals we have our own ideas about the way things should be done. But when our desire is to please God, we will have peace. Because our desire is to do what is right in God’s sight, even if the consequences are not pleasant for us. We have to work on keeping the peace. God knows that peace with others is not possible unless we control our emotions. For it is peacemakers who are called the children of God.

“Let us therefore follow after the things which make peace, and things where with one may edify another.” Romans 14:19.

A peacemaker is interested in the welfare of other believers and will try to promote harmony. Sometimes that will include self-denial. The peacemaker leaves final judgement to the Father.

If we leave the judging to Christ, then we as believers in Christ, are free to become peacemakers.

Our desire should be a peacemaker in our homes, our church, our work place, and everywhere we go.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

