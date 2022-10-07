ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bella Marie
4d ago

Biden needs to start oil production here in the US. We could produce enough oil for us and our allies and start to pay down the high deficit that he created by his outrageous spending. . But he won't do that because it would help the American people. How can Biden get tough when he is the weakest president ever. These foreign countries laugh at him and his administration.

Dane Daniels
4d ago

This is a problem of Biden’s own making. He campaigned that he’d make Saudi Arabia a world pariah. Not exactly a diplomatic move.

msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
