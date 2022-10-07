This scientist just got the call of a lifetime; a reward for making a difference in the world.

Morten Meldal, Carolyn R. Bertozzi, and K. Barry Sharpless are receiving a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on click and bioorthogonal chemistry, which is helping to revolutionize how chemists think about linking molecules together.

Their efforts could lead to some major developments in medicine, including targeted cancer treatments.

Watch this scientist and his team celebrate his Nobel Prize victory.

Meldal, a professor at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, began his career as an engineer before changing his focus to chemistry.

The Dane received the call from the Nobel Prize panel thirty minutes before the news was announced publicly but was told not to tell anyone. So, the 68-year-old scientist says he just sat in his office, shaking slightly from the call that changed his life.

When the story finally broke, his colleagues and staff rushed to congratulate him, offering a cheer and a well-deserved round of applause for a man who works hard to make the world a better place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Good News: Nobel Prize winner Morten Meldal beams as colleagues cheer for him