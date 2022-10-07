Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Devil in the White City director Todd Field exits series following Keanu Reeves' departure
The Devil in the White City has hit another snag. Just days after it was announced that star Keanu Reeves was leaving the Hulu and Paramount TV series, director and executive producer Todd Field has also departed, EW can confirm. A reason has not been given for the departure of...
EW.com
Sydney Sweeney to star in and executive produce new Barbarella film at Sony
Sydney Sweeney is the new Queen of the Galaxy. The Emmy-nominated star of The White Lotus and Euphoria has been tapped to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella film for Sony Pictures, EW can confirm. The 1968 original, which was directed by Roger Vadim, was based on Jean-Claude...
EW.com
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and more join Agatha Christie thriller A Haunting in Venice
The suspects have been assembled for Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie adaptation. The film, titled A Haunting in Venice, will once again be directed by Branagh, who will of course reprise his role as mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. A Haunting in Venice, which is described as an "unsettling supernatural-thriller inspired by Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party," will feature a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan), and will fittingly start production on Halloween. It will shoot both at Pinewood Studios outside London and on location in Venice.
EW.com
Good Night Oppy trailer previews the Mars Rover's incredible journey
The new documentary, narrated by Angela Bassett and directed by Ryan White, tells the inspirational story of the Mars Rover's 15-year journey, surpassing all expectations in its exploration of the red planet. Though it sometimes seems like humanity's exploration of outer space peaked in the '60s, there have been some...
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Triangle of Sadness director breaks down the film's class satire and that wild vomiting scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Triangle of Sadness. Very few directors in the history of cinema have won the prestigious Palme d'Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival — and even fewer have done it twice. But with Triangle of Sadness, out this weekend in U.S. theaters after premiering at Cannes this summer, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund has now joined that very exclusive group.
EW.com
'Men in Black 3' ending: Utter time travel nonsense
Men in Black 3 had a troubled production cycle. Filming shut down for several months. A rotating cast of screenwriters tried to fix a screenplay that was never quite finished. Will Smith started a minor war with Lower Manhattan, thanks to a trailer big enough to qualify as a sovereign state. All the bad press prepared you for a travesty: a mess like John Carter, or an overlong wreck like Waterworld, or an exercise in tonal incoherence like Jonah Hex. But for the most part, Men in Black 3 does not show any signs of being a runaway production. It's bright. It's colorful. Will Smith's riffs have a decent hit-to-miss ratio. Josh Brolin is brilliant as a younger, less morose Tommy Lee Jones. The jokes about the 1960s aren't new — Austin Powers got there over a decade ago. But Men in Black 3 was never an ambitious movie, unless you consider "Be better than Men in Black 2" a genuine ambition. This is a well-oiled studio concoction; whatever went wrong with the production has been sandpapered down by a million visual effects engineers.
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis wants to see 'hot grandma' Lindsay Lohan in a Freaky Friday sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis is not only open for a Freaky Friday sequel, she even has a few ideas for one. During a stop on The View on Monday, the 63-year-old actress was asked about her recent remarks that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, which also starred Lindsay Lohan.
EW.com
House of the Dragon director confirms a major character is dead
Warning: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon episode 8. The Many-Faced God has come to claim another soul with the eighth episode of House of the Dragon. Six years after the events of episode 7, the Game of Thrones prequel picks up with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Luckiest Girl Alive's Bruna Papandrea is a 'warrior' devoted to elevating new voices in Hollywood
EW Game Changers is a series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. Bruna Papandrea has produced film and TV for over two decades — Gone Girl, Wild and Big Little Lies are just a few of her high-profile projects — but she's proudest of Luckiest Girl Alive, which came out on Netflix last week.
EW.com
Doom Patrol star remembers his very first scene: 'Going up a donkey's ass'
There's no show quite like Doom Patrol, that's for sure. Yes, it's a superhero series based on DC Comics characters, and there are a lot of those around these days. But what separates Doom Patrol from the likes of The Flash is the absurd, surreal tone — which became clear to the actors right from the start.
EW.com
Will Smith smacks reporter at 'Men in Black III' premiere
In today's slamdunk viral video news, TMZ just posted a clip of Hollywood nice guy Will Smith physically lashing out at a frisky Ukrainian reporter at the start of the red carpet of Men in Black III's Moscow premiere today. The reporter, from Ukranian TV channel 1+1, asks Smith for...
EW.com
The Winchesters boss discusses the Supernatural prequel's first monster
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the premiere of The Winchesters. From its very opening scene, The Winchesters set itself apart from Supernatural. How, you ask? With an insect-esque monster unlike anything Supernatural fans had ever seen. And by episode's end, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) had come face-to-face with a loup-garou.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Details emerge about Bill Murray's alleged misconduct on Being Mortal set
New details have emerged about Bill Murray's alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's adaptation of Atul Gawande's book of the same name. A report published by Puck on Monday claims that Murray kissed and straddled a younger female production staffer on set. The woman's...
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
EW.com
The Boys season 4 first look reveals the new top-secret supes
The girls take center stage in the first look at The Boys season 4. Amazon unveiled official photos of two new additions to the cast: Susan Heyward (OWN's Delilah) and Valorie Curry (Peacock's The Lost Symbol). The actors were hired to play new supes on the show, Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.
EW.com
Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing $600 worth of comics
Ray Buffer, an actor who had minor roles in Bullet Train, American Gigolo, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has been accused of stealing $600 worth of comic books from a store in San Diego. Southern California Comics alleges that the store captured Buffer on surveillance stealing and concealing comics under his...
EW.com
Get a first look at Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti alongside Zoe Saldaña in From Scratch
Putting Grey's Anatomy in his rearview, Giacomo Gianniotti stars in the upcoming Netflix romance, From Scratch. Created by sisters Attica Locke & Tembi Locke and inspired by the Tembi's memoir, From Scratch follows Zoe Saldaña's Amy, an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. Their romance is one filled with humor, great food, and unforeseen health challenges. Gianniotti joins the project as Giancarlo, a sophisticated Italian man who catches Amy's eye. It seems Giancarlo sets out to seduce her, using Florence as his unwitting accomplice.
EW.com
Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and more Marvel films delayed
It looks like moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting skills and Deadpool's reunion with Wolverine on the big screen. Disney announced Tuesday that six Marvel movies — Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, and two currently untitled projects — have had their release dates delayed.
EW.com
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
EW.com
'Anger Management' teaser with Charlie Sheen
Even a high-speed collision with a mighty locomotive can't stop Charlie Sheen, who's set to return to TV this June on FX's Anger Management. The second teaser for his new series pokes fun at Sheen's storied reputation by showing Sheen walking away from a literal train wreck unscathed — then saying, with a smirk, "Come on. Everyone deserves a 24th chance."
Comments / 0