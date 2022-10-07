Read full article on original website
Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Will Go On-sale Tuesday
After technical issues last week, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled to Tuesday. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
Is It Illegal to Spread Ashes in Maine?
Losing someone to death can be a very long and difficult process to overcome. Many who know death is coming plan out their final wishes, but for others, that simply isn't the case. So, many close friends and relatives are left with agonizing decisions, including whether or not to bury the deceased in a casket or to have them cremated. If opting for cremation, there's a natural urge to spread some of the ashes in places that meant so much to the deceased. But is it illegal to spread ashes in Maine?
This Marinade Recipe Pairs Perfectly With Maine Moose Steaks
Maine's moose hunting season is underway. If your looking for a great way to cook-up some moose steaks, we have a stellar marinade you've got to try. Maine is a great state for the wild game chef. After all, we have a diverse population of game species to hunt and cook with. A coveted meat to cook with is definitely the mighty Maine moose. As with all wild game cooking, moose can present a couple challenges in the kitchen.
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?
As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted. I know for me personally, it wasn’t until I left...
Sale of Antlerless Deer Permits in Maine Rescheduled due to Webpage Issues
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has rescheduled the sale of antlerless deer permits after having Issues with their webpage. According to their Facebook post on Wednesday, the website to purchase permits was down and no one was able to buy them. The sale was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
Tired of Waiting at the Maine BMV? Now You Won’t Have to
Whether you are getting a new license, going for a permit test, getting a vanity plate, or registering your car, we all know what is going to happen. We will rush around the house to try to make sure that we have all the paperwork needed before heading to one of the BMVs in Maine.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill. On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded...
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine
Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’, a drive through Maine will present many varieties. I may be biased but I love so many different things about this state,...
MeatEater Joins Maine Buck Tracker Hal Blood for A Big Woods Hunt
Legendary Maine Master Guide Hal Blood shows the MeatEater crew how it's done in the Big Woods of Maine. This will get you fired up for deer season. The MeatEater crew hunted the big woods of Maine last rifle season. The series, Deer Country, explores the different styles of deer hunting used across America. Host of the Wired to Hunt Podcast, Mark Kenyon, explored the vast big woods of Maine with deer tracking legend Hal Blood.
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
Big Meteor Shower in October over Maine and New Brunswick
The Draconid meteor shower will put on a big show on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. You can see as many as 10 meteors every hour on these days. Some of the best views will be in northern Maine’s Aroostook County and in parts of New Brunswick, Canada.
