ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Will Go On-sale Tuesday

After technical issues last week, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled to Tuesday. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage

Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Is It Illegal to Spread Ashes in Maine?

Losing someone to death can be a very long and difficult process to overcome. Many who know death is coming plan out their final wishes, but for others, that simply isn't the case. So, many close friends and relatives are left with agonizing decisions, including whether or not to bury the deceased in a casket or to have them cremated. If opting for cremation, there's a natural urge to spread some of the ashes in places that meant so much to the deceased. But is it illegal to spread ashes in Maine?
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Big Country 96.9

This Marinade Recipe Pairs Perfectly With Maine Moose Steaks

Maine's moose hunting season is underway. If your looking for a great way to cook-up some moose steaks, we have a stellar marinade you've got to try. Maine is a great state for the wild game chef. After all, we have a diverse population of game species to hunt and cook with. A coveted meat to cook with is definitely the mighty Maine moose. As with all wild game cooking, moose can present a couple challenges in the kitchen.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine College#Natural Disasters#Us News#New England States#Wallethub Com
Big Country 96.9

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?

So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Big Country 96.9

MeatEater Joins Maine Buck Tracker Hal Blood for A Big Woods Hunt

Legendary Maine Master Guide Hal Blood shows the MeatEater crew how it's done in the Big Woods of Maine. This will get you fired up for deer season. The MeatEater crew hunted the big woods of Maine last rifle season. The series, Deer Country, explores the different styles of deer hunting used across America. Host of the Wired to Hunt Podcast, Mark Kenyon, explored the vast big woods of Maine with deer tracking legend Hal Blood.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine

More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy