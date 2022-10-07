ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie

Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
EW.com

Shangela calls out Dancing With the Stars hostAlfonso Ribeiro for calling her Angela last week: 'Did you learn my name?'

The library was open on Dancing With the Stars this week. It may not have been as heated as her sugar daddy yelling match with Mimi Imfurst back on RuPaul's Drag Race season 3, but Shangela notched another iconic reality TV confrontation in her belt during tonight's dancing competition series when she playfully read co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for getting her name wrong last week.
EW.com

Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label 'disappeared' after signing him

Charlie Puth is alleging the members of Ellen DeGeneres' record label that signed him in 2011 vanished. The singer made an appearance on the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, and revealed that after he joined the eleveneleven record label, run by the former talk show host, he saw the disappearance from the team that oversaw the recording of his first EP.
EW.com

Tori Deal on why she's nervous to watch The Challenge: Ride or Dies: 'It's going to be painful'

After coming thisclose to winning The Challenge last season, finishing just 10 seconds behind the Spies, Lies, and Allies winners in the final, Tori Deal was thinking about taking a break from reality TV. "I was on the fence about coming back or not because I came so close to winning," she tells EW. "Should I just take a break, or should I keep hacking away at this thing and try to get my first win?"
EW.com

Scarlett Johansson recalls being 'hyper-sexualized' early in her career

With a career that began when she was only 9 years old, Scarlett Johansson, now 37, says she was"pigeonholed" into hyper-sexualized roles early in her career. Johansson sat down with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, co-hosts of Armchair Expert, for the podcast's 500th episode, and discussed coming of age on-screen and in Hollywood.
