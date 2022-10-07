Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley receives United Way Top Donor Award
Town of Prescott Valley receives United Way Top Donor Award. The Town of Prescott in September received a Top Donor Award from United Way of Yavapai County. For the past three years, Town employees have donated to the annual campaign, raising an average of $11,767 each year. The Town will...
theprescotttimes.com
ARIZONA AGRIBUSINESS AND EQUINE CENTER TO HOST MOCK ACCIDENT EVENT
ARIZONA AGRIBUSINESS AND EQUINE CENTER TO HOST MOCK ACCIDENT EVENT. Between Monday, October 31, 2022, and Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC), a charter high school in Prescott Valley, will be partnering with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a mock car accident scene to showcase the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle.
theprescotttimes.com
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in both a candlelight vigil and a celebration of life for Captain Zach Fields who passed away on Oct. 2nd. The candlelight vigil will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
SignalsAZ
Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley
Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.
SignalsAZ
New Dean of 2 Yavapai College Schools Announced
Yavapai College has named Dr. Marylou Mercado as the new Dean of the schools of Health and Wellness and Science and Engineering, effective October 10, 2022. As Dean, Dr. Mercado will oversee health sciences, math, science, physical education, and the Adult Basic Education program. “I am a first-generation Hispanic community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Help Celebrate the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week Now
October 9th – October 15th Marks the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week. The Prescott Fire Dept., in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association, has announced that October 9th through the 15th is National Fire Prevention Week. The theme for this year’s campaign is… “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape“
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
theprescotttimes.com
Do You Need A Great Dentist?
A New England native, Dr. Jason A. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Arizona in 1996, then graduated from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2001. For over 20 years, Dr. Curtis has been passionate about the art of dentistry and patient-centered care...
AZFamily
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
theprescotttimes.com
Volleyball Falls Twice in Yuma
The Yavapai College volleyball team headed south this weekend for its final regular season road games with two matchups scheduled against the Arizona Western College Matadors. On Friday night, AWC swept the Roughriders before another scheduled matchup on Saturday afternoon in which AWC prevailed in four sets. The pair of losses pushes YC’s overall record to 4-11 and conference record to 2-5.
Comments / 0