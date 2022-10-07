Read full article on original website
California kidnapping suspect appears in court, charges filed
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a California family of four made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging 48-year-old Jesus Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri; mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
Alabama State Department of Education works to combat teacher retention
The Alabama State Department of Education(ASDOE) has enacted new programs to combat the teacher shortage. A recent study done by the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services show Alabama's public colleges of education are producing fewer educators. This issue paired with a number of teachers leaving the work force...
Man says water, not gas, came out of Virginia 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from a 7-Eleven in Virginia after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
The Weather Authority: Rain returns Wednesday afternoon
ANOTHER COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise. Look for a big warm-up across Alabama today with a high in the 77-80 degree range; the sky will stay sunny. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky. RAIN RETURNS:...
