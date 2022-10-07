ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a California family of four made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging 48-year-old Jesus Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri; mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
The Alabama State Department of Education(ASDOE) has enacted new programs to combat the teacher shortage. A recent study done by the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services show Alabama's public colleges of education are producing fewer educators. This issue paired with a number of teachers leaving the work force...
ANOTHER COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise. Look for a big warm-up across Alabama today with a high in the 77-80 degree range; the sky will stay sunny. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky. RAIN RETURNS:...
