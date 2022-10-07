Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Yardbarker
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game.
Tri-City Herald
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
Richard Sherman says the Seahawks will have to keep Geno Smith
Seahawks great Richard Sherman was never a huge fan of the former guy’s game, but he has become a vocal supporter of Geno Smith on Twitter. Here’s Sherman sharing Smith’s gorgeous 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Sunday’s loss to the Saints. And here’s Sherman...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player
The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
