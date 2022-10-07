Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
kgncnewsnow.com
USTPA and Bull Bash Coming Back to Amarillo
Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. The United States Team Penning Association is coming back to Amarillo for its 3rd Annual World Championship from October 23rd through the 29th.
kgncnewsnow.com
Hilltop Senior Citizens Pre Thanksgiving Dinner
Hilltop Senior Citizens Association will be having their Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner November 19th. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm at 1311 North Taylor. Dinner will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement. This dinner is free to the public so the whole community is invited to...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
kgncnewsnow.com
God and Diamond Reunions Planned At WT
After the Homecoming at West Texas A&M University celebrated decades past, it’s time to celebrate further with the Gold and Diamond Buf Reunion. The reunion will celebrate all alumni classes prior to 1972, and mark the 50th anniversary of 1972 and the 60th for the class of 1962. Festivities...
Opening Soon: The New Dillard’s Store is Going to Be Amazing
Amarillo is getting a new store, the store has been in Amarillo for decades but they have a brand-new remodeled home that will be opening soon. I had the opportunity to tour the new Dillard's Store and let's just say this building is beautiful. This used to be the old...
People, pets offered vaccines at One Health Clinic event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, students will join the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to host a One Health Clinic at Guyon Saunders Resource Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was created with the intent to benefit […]
kgncnewsnow.com
WTAMU Great Book Series
West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native George Sauners’ short story, “Pastoralia.”. This event will be held on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Ryan Brooks will lead the discussion over “Pastoralia.”. “Pastoralia” was the prominent work in...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
kgncnewsnow.com
Save A Vampire Donate Blood with Coffee Memorial
Get in the Halloween spirit with Coffee Memorial Blood Center this October with its “Vein Drain” campaign. All successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, glow-in-in-the-dark “Save A Vampire” t-shirt, and one free ticket to 6th Street Massacre Haunted House. Appointments to donate can be...
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
kgncnewsnow.com
Free GED Classes – Advancement For Women
The Center for the Advancement of Women and Amarillo College are teaming up to offer free GED classes for women. Enrollment in the program and preassessment testing for the classes is already underway and will continue until Friday, October 21. Testing, workbooks, and instruction are completely free, and the instructor-led...
The story so far: Amarillo Civic Center Complex project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After last week’s Civic Center funding-related bench trial, retired Judge William Sowder, who oversaw the case in Potter County District Court, is expected to make a decision on the matter in the next few days. The decision will come after years of news related to the Amarillo Civic Center. Take a […]
kgncnewsnow.com
LWV Reminder : Last Day To Register To Vote
The Amarillo League of Women Voters wants to remind you that October 11th is the final day to register to vote or to update your voting information. like a name or address change. The League will be hosting registration times all day on Tuesday at elections offices in Amarillo and...
kgncnewsnow.com
NAACP Hosting Annual 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet
The Amarillo branch of the NAACP is gearing up for its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5th. It will be at the Four Points Hotel by Sheraton at 1911 East 1-40 starting at 6 pm. It will be a night to celebrate those in the community who show...
Shootings & Inappropriate Relationships? Is School Survival Of The Fittest?
It seems schools are absolutely dominating the headlines these days. School shootings never went away, but what happened in Uvalde brought them right back to the forefront. One little issue here. It seems every time one happens, it masks another major issue going on in our schools these days, and there are adults that benefit greatly from it.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo City Council Meeting
The Amarillo City Council meets at 1:00 p m Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. On the Council’s agenda includes a discussion of an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine and a possible sister city relationship and two other discussions concerning a solid waste update and talking about a Police Reserve Force.
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Hereford Police Department seeks help identifying found child
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department on Friday morning asked the community for help identifying a found child. According to a post from the department on social media, the child was “found near Stripes (60/385) around 7:15 a.m.” on Friday. Anyone with information on the child’s identity was asked to call the Hereford […]
