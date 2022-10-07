ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

USTPA and Bull Bash Coming Back to Amarillo

Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. The United States Team Penning Association is coming back to Amarillo for its 3rd Annual World Championship from October 23rd through the 29th.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hilltop Senior Citizens Pre Thanksgiving Dinner

Hilltop Senior Citizens Association will be having their Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner November 19th. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm at 1311 North Taylor. Dinner will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement. This dinner is free to the public so the whole community is invited to...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

God and Diamond Reunions Planned At WT

After the Homecoming at West Texas A&M University celebrated decades past, it’s time to celebrate further with the Gold and Diamond Buf Reunion. The reunion will celebrate all alumni classes prior to 1972, and mark the 50th anniversary of 1972 and the 60th for the class of 1962. Festivities...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WTAMU Great Book Series

West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native George Sauners’ short story, “Pastoralia.”. This event will be held on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Ryan Brooks will lead the discussion over “Pastoralia.”. “Pastoralia” was the prominent work in...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Save A Vampire Donate Blood with Coffee Memorial

Get in the Halloween spirit with Coffee Memorial Blood Center this October with its “Vein Drain” campaign. All successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, glow-in-in-the-dark “Save A Vampire” t-shirt, and one free ticket to 6th Street Massacre Haunted House. Appointments to donate can be...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Free GED Classes – Advancement For Women

The Center for the Advancement of Women and Amarillo College are teaming up to offer free GED classes for women. Enrollment in the program and preassessment testing for the classes is already underway and will continue until Friday, October 21. Testing, workbooks, and instruction are completely free, and the instructor-led...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

LWV Reminder : Last Day To Register To Vote

The Amarillo League of Women Voters wants to remind you that October 11th is the final day to register to vote or to update your voting information. like a name or address change. The League will be hosting registration times all day on Tuesday at elections offices in Amarillo and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

NAACP Hosting Annual 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet

The Amarillo branch of the NAACP is gearing up for its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5th. It will be at the Four Points Hotel by Sheraton at 1911 East 1-40 starting at 6 pm. It will be a night to celebrate those in the community who show...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council Meeting

The Amarillo City Council meets at 1:00 p m Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. On the Council’s agenda includes a discussion of an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine and a possible sister city relationship and two other discussions concerning a solid waste update and talking about a Police Reserve Force.
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX

