Energy Industry

CNET

4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Industrial Lead-Acid Batteries: A Unique Energy Solution

Lead-acid batteries are the oldest type of rechargeable battery. Lead-acid batteries were invented in 1859 by French physicist Gaston Planté and are the technology used in car batteries. Lead-acid batteries use a chemical reaction between lead and sulfuric acid to create an electrical current. The lead-acid battery is made up of a positive lead plate, a negative lead plate, and a sulfuric acid solution. When the lead and acid react, they produce lead sulfate and water. This reaction creates an electrical current that can be used to power a car or other device.
INDUSTRY
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
POTUS
Ars Technica

After strong interest, VW plans to build 130,000 ID Buzzes a year

After what feels like many years of teasing, Volkswagen's retro-groovy ID Buzz has finally gone into production in Hannover, Germany. US market sales of the electric minivan are still two years away, but it has gone on sale in Europe, and demand has been so strong that VW is doubling production. "And this is without any of the customers seeing, touching, or even being able to drive the vehicle," VW Commercial Vehicles Chairman Carsten Intra told Automobilwoche.
CARS
tipranks.com

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation

The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race

Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
ECONOMY

