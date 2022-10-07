Read full article on original website
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
Phys.org
Interior Department moves forward with oil and gas drill site leasing
In order to comply with a provision of the climate, tax and health care law signed in August the Interior Department announced Thursday it would move forward with onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and waters. At the behest of Senate Energy and Natural Resources...
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Industrial Lead-Acid Batteries: A Unique Energy Solution
Lead-acid batteries are the oldest type of rechargeable battery. Lead-acid batteries were invented in 1859 by French physicist Gaston Planté and are the technology used in car batteries. Lead-acid batteries use a chemical reaction between lead and sulfuric acid to create an electrical current. The lead-acid battery is made up of a positive lead plate, a negative lead plate, and a sulfuric acid solution. When the lead and acid react, they produce lead sulfate and water. This reaction creates an electrical current that can be used to power a car or other device.
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Energy crisis? It isn’t that we have too little oil and gas. It’s that we have too much
Hurricane Ian has just swept across the Caribbean and the US east coast. It’s likely to become the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The entirety of Cuba lost power for several days; homes have been flattened; and repairing the devastation could cost billions. Hurricanes are a natural meteorological...
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Phys.org
The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells, and more are planned
The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem.
A Russian oil price cap would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, analyst says; 'the rules of the game are changing'
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
Ars Technica
After strong interest, VW plans to build 130,000 ID Buzzes a year
After what feels like many years of teasing, Volkswagen's retro-groovy ID Buzz has finally gone into production in Hannover, Germany. US market sales of the electric minivan are still two years away, but it has gone on sale in Europe, and demand has been so strong that VW is doubling production. "And this is without any of the customers seeing, touching, or even being able to drive the vehicle," VW Commercial Vehicles Chairman Carsten Intra told Automobilwoche.
CARS・
This novel anode-free battery can go 391 miles on a single charge
A research team has recently developed an anode-free lithium battery that can go 391 miles (630 km) on a single charge. The newly created anode-free battery has a volumetric energy density of 977Wh/L, which is 40 percent greater than the conventional batteries, while the conventional batteries have a volumetric energy density of 700wh/L.
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' major climate bill has resurrected federal oil and gas leasing
Passage of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act capped off years of campaigning for major climate change legislation and breathed new life into the renewable energy sector — but not without simultaneously handing a major victory to oil and gas interests by ensuring they have a chance to bid on more federal acreage.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
