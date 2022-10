The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.

